Who was Sachin Chandwade? Know about 'Jamtara 2' star, who died at 25
Marathi-Hindi actor Sachin Chandwade has passed away. According to reports, he attempted suicide at his home. His family rushed him to the hospital, where he breathed his last. Here's everything about the case and Sachin Chandwade...
How did Sachin Chandwade pass away?
Reports say 25-year-old Sachin Chandwade attempted suicide at his Pune home on Oct 23. His family rushed him to a hospital, but he passed away in Dhule on Oct 24.
Why did Sachin Chandwade commit suicide?
Why did Sachin take such a drastic step at a young age? This is on his fans' minds. No info is out yet. Police are investigating and may soon reveal the reason.
Where was Sachin Chandwade from?
Sachin Chandwade was from Undirkhede village in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. His death has caused widespread grief. His family, friends, and fans are in mourning.
Which films and series did Sachin Chandwade work in?
Sachin had a key role in 'Jamtara' season 2. He was also in the film 'Vishay Close'. His new movie 'Asurvan' is ready, but he sadly passed away before its release.
Sachin Chandwade worked at an IT park in Pune
Passionate about acting, Sachin was also a software engineer at a Pune IT park. He was successfully balancing both his acting and engineering careers.
Sachin Chandwade was also part of a Dhol Tasha squad
Besides acting and engineering, Sachin was in a Dhol Tasha squad. He played the dhol during festivals like Ganeshotsav. His social media has many such pictures.
Disclaimer: Suicide is not a solution to any problem. If you are having thoughts of suicide or self-harm, you can immediately seek help from family, friends, and a psychiatrist. You can also call these helpline numbers for help. Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata). Spandan (Madhya Pradesh) 9630899002, 7389366696, Sanjeevani: 0761-2626622, TeleMANAS 1-8008914416/14416, Jeevan Aadhar: 1800-233-1250. For mental stress, you can get help at home by contacting helpline numbers 14416 and 1800 8914416 for counseling.