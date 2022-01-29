  • Facebook
    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is?

    First Published Jan 29, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Hrithik Roshan was spotted with a mystery girl. Netizens speculating about the identity, questioned if Hrithik was dating again.

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    Last night Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted having dinner with a mystery girl. Fans and social media users began speculating about the identity and asked if the actor was dating again. 
     

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    Hrithik Roshan was at Mizu Khar in Mumbai in some comfy attire. He donned a white tee with khaki pants and casually threw on a navy blue t-shirt. He was there with a girl wearing a mask, so social media users started questioning who the mystery girl is?
     

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    Hrithik was seen holding the hands of a mystery girl post a dinner outing. The camera caught the actor helping the girl wade via the crowd and guiding her to his car. 
     

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    The spotting has left fans curious. “Who is it? We must know!!!" a fan comment on Instagram read. “Her Girlfriend?" another curious fan asked. 
     

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    “Are the other two Sunaina and Pashmina?" a user guessed, hinting at Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan and his cousin, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina. A fan also thought that the mystery girl could be Saba Azad. “She’s Saba Azad (with) Pashmina and Sunaina. They follow her on Insta and vice versa," a fan noted.
     

    Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is? RCB

    On the work front, Hrithik is busy with good projects like the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha, and he shared his first look on his 48th birthday, which was on January 10th. The movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. Hrithik also has Fighter with Deepika Padukone. The actor has also confirmed that he will be returning with Krrish 4. On his birthday, Hrithik welcomed the newest member of their family, Mowgli, a cute puppy. 
     

