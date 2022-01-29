Hrithik Roshan clicked with mystery girl; social media users ask who she is?

Hrithik Roshan was spotted with a mystery girl. Netizens speculating about the identity, questioned if Hrithik was dating again.

Last night Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan was spotted having dinner with a mystery girl. Fans and social media users began speculating about the identity and asked if the actor was dating again.



Hrithik Roshan was at Mizu Khar in Mumbai in some comfy attire. He donned a white tee with khaki pants and casually threw on a navy blue t-shirt. He was there with a girl wearing a mask, so social media users started questioning who the mystery girl is?



Hrithik was seen holding the hands of a mystery girl post a dinner outing. The camera caught the actor helping the girl wade via the crowd and guiding her to his car.



The spotting has left fans curious. “Who is it? We must know!!!" a fan comment on Instagram read. “Her Girlfriend?" another curious fan asked.



“Are the other two Sunaina and Pashmina?" a user guessed, hinting at Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan and his cousin, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina. A fan also thought that the mystery girl could be Saba Azad. “She’s Saba Azad (with) Pashmina and Sunaina. They follow her on Insta and vice versa," a fan noted.

