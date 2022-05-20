Jr NTR Birthday: From a servant to playing twins, here are top 5 roles of the actor

Jr NTR is one of the biggest stars from down South, who has also become a national sensation with the release of RRR. Take a look at the top 5 roles of the actor that made their way to the hearts of the people.

Jr NTR is a big name of not only the South film industry, but the whole of Indian cinema. The actor's last releases, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, made a stunning collection at the box office. In this film, the pair of Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been well-liked by the fans. The actor has given many hits in the South across different genres including romantic, action and drama films. As Kr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday today, on May 20, here are some of the best characters that he has played from some of his top films.

Nannaku Prematho: Nannaku Prematho is a family drama film. In this film, Jr NTR plays the role of a wise son of a businessman. Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad have played important roles along with Junior NTR in the film.

Twin no. 1: In this film, Jr NTR played the role of twin brothers named Narasimha and Chari. Later, Narasimha becomes an undercover agent while Chari reaches a family of Brahmin Pandits. Later, when the two meet, their life changes.

Rowdy Badshah: This film was released in 2013. The actor played the role of Badshah in this film. Kajal Aggarwal has played the lead role along with Jr NTR in this film full of action and drama.

Simhadri: In this film, Jr NTR played the role of a landlord's servant. One who is completely loyal to his master. This film of Rajamouli and Jr NTR proved to be a super hit.

