Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jr NTR Birthday: From a servant to playing twins, here are top 5 roles of the actor

    First Published May 20, 2022, 8:46 AM IST

    Jr NTR is one of the biggest stars from down South, who has also become a national sensation with the release of RRR. Take a look at the top 5 roles of the actor that made their way to the hearts of the people.

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Jr NTR is a big name of not only the South film industry, but the whole of Indian cinema. The actor's last releases, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, made a stunning collection at the box office. In this film, the pair of Jr NTR and Ram Charan has been well-liked by the fans. The actor has given many hits in the South across different genres including romantic, action and drama films. As Kr NTR celebrates his 39th birthday today, on May 20, here are some of the best characters that he has played from some of his top films.

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Nannaku Prematho: Nannaku Prematho is a family drama film. In this film, Jr NTR plays the role of a wise son of a businessman. Rakul Preet Singh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad have played important roles along with Junior NTR in the film.

    ALSO READ: Jr NTR net worth: Rs 25cr house to Rs 4cr watch, 5 expensive things RRR actor owns

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Twin no. 1: In this film, Jr NTR played the role of twin brothers named Narasimha and Chari. Later, Narasimha becomes an undercover agent while Chari reaches a family of Brahmin Pandits. Later, when the two meet, their life changes.

    ALSO READ: 9 guests who could feature on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan season 7

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Rowdy Badshah: This film was released in 2013. The actor played the role of Badshah in this film. Kajal Aggarwal has played the lead role along with Jr NTR in this film full of action and drama.

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Simhadri: In this film, Jr NTR played the role of a landlord's servant. One who is completely loyal to his master. This film of Rajamouli and Jr NTR proved to be a super hit.

    Image: Jr NTR/Instagram

    Janta Garage: In this film, Jr NTR plays the character of ‘Anand’, who goes on the path of saving the environment after seeing nature being played with. Apart from Jr NTR, the film also stars Mohanlal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nithya Menon. It is the highest grossing Telugu film of 2016.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    After ASN Sachin B Ravi is ready to say action cut to Shivanna

    After ASN, Sachin B Ravi is ready to say ‘action, cut’ to Shivanna

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics RBA

    On Gyanvapi mosque row, Kangana Ranaut's one-line snub to Shivling critics (Video)

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to celebrate his birthday at Cannes 2022 RBA

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui to celebrate his birthday at Cannes 2022

    Exclusive Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani talks about working with Shankar Ram Charan drb

    Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Was able to create an impact for my team - Virat Kohli-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB: 'Was able to create an impact for my team' - Virat Kohli

    exclusive bhool bhulaiyaa 2 actors Kartik Aaryan Kiara Advani on one thing they like about each other drb

    Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects RBA

    Never reuse cooking oil; here are some harmful health effects

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore topples Gujarat Titans by 8 wickets-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs GT: Netizens hail Virat Kohli as Bangalore topples Gujarat by 8 wickets

    tennis French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title snt

    French Open 2022: First look of Djokovic in Paris as World No.1 aims to defend title

    Recent Videos

    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon
    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile test-fired from Seaking 42B

    New 'Made in India' anti-ship missile tested from Seaking 42B

    Video Icon
    Thunderstorm heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Thunderstorm, heavy rain slam Bengaluru, Orange alert for Wednesday

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon