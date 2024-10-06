Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood?

South Indian superstar, Icon Star Allu Arjun, enjoys a massive fan following across India. However, only a few know about Bunny's admiration for a particular Bollywood hero. Who is this actor?

Icon Star Allu Arjun is currently busy acting in big-budget films. It is known that he became a Pan India star after 'Pushpa' and created a sensation.

Bunny got recognition worldwide as Pushparaj. Especially in Bollywood, a special image was created. Moreover... It is known that he also received the National Award as the best actor.



Allu Arjun's following has increased among the Hindi audience with the movie Pushpa. Fans have formed. Meanwhile, it is known about the hero that Allu Arjun likes so much in Bollywood.

Allu Arjun's favorite Bollywood hero is none other than Big B Amitabh Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan). Bunny says that he loves his movies.. He said that 'Zanjeer' is his favorite movie.



It is interesting that Bunny said that Big B is his favorite hero at a time when the Hindi audience is liking him. However, Bunny said this during the movie Ala Vaikunthapuramulo.

Meanwhile... The whole of India is currently waiting for Bunny's most awaited film 'Pushpa 2' (Pushpa 2 The Rule). This movie is going to release on August 15th.

