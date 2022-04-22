Shocking: While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', 27-year-old man shot, injured (Read report)
A terrifying event happened a few days back when a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified individual while watching KGF 2 at a movie theatre in Haveri, Karnataka.
According to reports, the event occurred on April 19 when a small quarrel grew into a serious issue, following which Vasanthkumar, a male, was shot and injured. He reportedly watched KGF 2 when he accidentally touched another spectator's seat, resulting in a quarrel.
After the dispute, the accused and his friend left the cinema and returned, shooting at the victim with a rifle. Vasanthkumar's condition improved after he was moved to a private hospital.
Eyewitnesses allegedly informed the media that the accused fired three rounds, one in the air and two in the victim's stomach. Currently, the accused and his confidante are on the run.