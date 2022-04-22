Shocking: While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', 27-year-old man shot, injured (Read report)

A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified individual at a movie theatre in Haveri, Karnataka, in a terrifying occurrence.

A terrifying event happened a few days back when a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified individual while watching KGF 2 at a movie theatre in Haveri, Karnataka.



According to reports, the event occurred on April 19 when a small quarrel grew into a serious issue, following which Vasanthkumar, a male, was shot and injured. He reportedly watched KGF 2 when he accidentally touched another spectator's seat, resulting in a quarrel.



After the dispute, the accused and his friend left the cinema and returned, shooting at the victim with a rifle. Vasanthkumar's condition improved after he was moved to a private hospital. Also Read: Karim, Griezmann, Ferran: After Man City, now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga