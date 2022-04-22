Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking: While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2', 27-year-old man shot, injured (Read report)

    First Published Apr 22, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    A 27-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified individual at a movie theatre in Haveri, Karnataka, in a terrifying occurrence.

    While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' 27-Year-Old man got shot, injured (Read report) RBA

    A terrifying event happened a few days back when a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified individual while watching KGF 2 at a movie theatre in Haveri, Karnataka. 
     

    While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' 27-Year-Old man got shot, injured (Read report) RBA

    According to reports, the event occurred on April 19 when a small quarrel grew into a serious issue, following which Vasanthkumar, a male, was shot and injured. He reportedly watched KGF 2 when he accidentally touched another spectator's seat, resulting in a quarrel. 
     

    While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' 27-Year-Old man got shot, injured (Read report) RBA

    After the dispute, the accused and his friend left the cinema and returned, shooting at the victim with a rifle. Vasanthkumar's condition improved after he was moved to a private hospital. Also Read: Karim, Griezmann, Ferran: After Man City, now KGF Chapter 2 fever grips La Liga

    While watching Yash's 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' 27-Year-Old man got shot, injured (Read report) RBA

    Eyewitnesses allegedly informed the media that the accused fired three rounds, one in the air and two in the victim's stomach. Currently, the accused and his confidante are on the run. Also Read: Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black RBA

    Ajay Devgn, Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan looks super HOT in all black

    Hollywood Johnny Depp Amber Heard trial On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about Lets burn Amber drb

    Johnny Depp, Amber Heard trial: On third day of testimony, lawyers ask actor about “Let’s burn Amber!!!”

    Check out Deepika Padukone latest closet from lacy dresses to Indian sarees RBA

    Check out Deepika Padukone’s latest closet; from lacy dresses to Indian sarees

    Amitabh Bachchan inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his Heropanti drb

    Amitabh Bachchan’s inspiration for his high kick is Tiger Shroff and his ‘Heropanti’

    Recent Stories

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today Know price how to buy and more gcw

    Sony PlayStation 5 to get restock today; Know price, how to buy and more

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case - adt

    Big blow to Nawab Mallik as SC reject bail plea in money laundering case

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case-dnm

    SC junks bail plea of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film RBA

    Want to watch RRR? Zee5 or Netflix: know date, OTT platforms to watch Ram Charan's film

    Family personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad MEA gcw

    Family, personal issues major reason of suicide among Indians abroad: MEA

    Recent Videos

    UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat watch gcw

    Watch: UK PM Boris Johnson spins charkha during his visit to Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya son Agastya tries his hands at batting-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's son Agastya tries his hands at batting

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon