Who is Deepa Thomas? All you need to know about the Malayalam actress

Deepa Thomas is a model turned Malayalam film and television actress who has also worked in several web series. Here is a low down on everything you need to know about this Malayalam beauty.

Deepa Thomas is a known name in the Malayalam film and television industry. She has done several renowned projects in the acting world as well as in the web series. The model-turned-actress shares a decent fan following on social media including the photo-sharing application ‘Instagram’. Before becoming an actress in the Malayalam TV serials, Deepa started her career as a model. And ever since her first project in the acting world, there has been no looking back for the model-turned-actress, as she has also done Malayalam films as well. Here are some things that you must know about this Malayalam beauty along with her pictures that drag many of her fans and followers to her Instagram profile.

Deepa Thomas was born in a Malayalam household in Kerala’s Calicut. She was born on November 22, 1996. The 25-year-old actress started her career as a model. Born to Thomas Mathew and Elsy Varghese, Deepa Thomas also has a brother named Deepak Thomas and a sister named Deepti Thomas.

She did her initial schooling at St Joseph’s Anglo-Indian Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode and then later changed her school to Savio Higher Secondary School, Devagiri. Deepa Thomas completed her graduation from Calicut’s Baby Memorial Hospital and holds a bachelor's degree in Nursing. ALSO READ: Malayalam actor Vijay Babu: Actress says, "He intoxicated me with alcohol, raped me several times"

It was in 2021 when she marked her Malayalam film debut with the movie ‘Home’ which was helmed by Rojin Thomas. The film starred actors Indrans, Sreenath and Manju Pillai in the lead roles.

Apart from Home, Deepa Thomas was also seen in acting projects such as Virus (2019), Trance (2020), and Mohan Kumar Fans (2021).

