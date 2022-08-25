When Raju Srivastava got into controversies because of his jokes

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava gained consciousness after 15 days of hospitalisation in Delhi’s AIIMS. The comic is presently undergoing treatment for a brain infection, as his health moves towards recovery, reportedly.

Good news for all the fans of popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava. The comic has finally gained consciousness after being hospitalised for 15 days. Raju was admitted to the hospital a few days after he suffered a heart attack. After undergoing angioplasty at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) where he is presently admitted, the doctors reportedly said his condition was critical due to a brain infection. He was then put on a ventilator; his condition is now improving by the day.

The family, fans and colleagues of Raju Srivastava have been praying for his speedy recovery. In fact, a five-day-long puja was also kept at his elder brother's residence in Delhi, for the comic's good health, which was attended by his family members including his wife and children.

Meanwhile, Raju Srivastava, who tickles the bones with his jokes, has impeccable comic timing. However, he has also been in the midst of controversies for his jokes that did not land well. There is more than one occasion when Raju had to face the wrath of either cracking a joke or putting forward his opinion. Here are some of those incidents; take a look.

Raju Srivastava's statement on Shilpa Shinde: Once when Raju went to a comedy show, he was asked to make fun of the contestants of Bigg Boss. During this, a video went viral, in which the comedian took a jib at actor Shilpa Shinde and reportedly said that if you are so fond of becoming a mother, then step out of the house, Shakti Kapoor is waiting for you. Incidentally, in Bigg Boss Season 11, Shilpa was known for caring like a mother in the house. After this video went viral, Raju Srivastava also gave clarity on this and said he has great respect for women and never speaks anything against their honour. Along with this, he had said that he has great respect for Shilpa and the video going viral shows only half of what he had actually said.

