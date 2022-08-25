Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Liger box office collection: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday-starrer rakes in $350k, overseas

    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Puri Jagannadh’s directorial film ‘Liger’, starring actors Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead, held in premiere show in the US on Thursday, August 25. The film has made a rocking kick-start to its collection overseas.

    Image: Official film poster

    The much-awaited film of South superstar Vijay Deverakonda, ‘Liger’, has been released in the United States of America. And going by the collections that it made on its first day overseas, the film already seems to be minting a lot of money already. Helmed by Puri Jagannadh, the film also stars actors Ramya Krishan and Ananya Panday in key roles. Along with this, ‘Liger’, a pan-India film, also marks the Bollywood debut of Vijay as well as the South debut of Ananya. Meanwhile, take a look at its overseas collection on day one along with how the film is expected to perform at the domestic ticket window.

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    Speaking o the overseas collection, ‘Liger’ got an impressive start of $350k from the United States of America alone. The collection is only from what it minted through the premiere shows that were held across the US and is expected to make more money.

    ALSO READ: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda's FEE will 'blow your mind'; actor becomes highest-paid star in South

    Image: Ananya Pandey/Instagram

    The official distributors of ‘Liger’, Sarigama Cinemas, took to Twitter to announce the good news. In their tweet, they wrote: “#Liger USA Premieres gross $350K+ and counting 🔥🔥🔥 Book your tickets now 🍿 Overseas by @sarigamacinemas #PuriJagannadh @TheDeverakonda @ananyapandayy @MikeTyson @PuriConnects @IamVishuReddy @PharsFilm”

    ALSO READ: Liger Advance Booking: Did ‘boycott calls’ have an impact on Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday’s film?

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    While Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' has been minting money overseas, back home in India, the situation may not be similar. As per the advance booking collection in all languages, 'Liger' is being said to be the biggest opening of Vijay Deverakonda's career. The film’s major chunk of advance booking is from the Telugu-speaking stats. Overall, the film has collected roughly about Rs 8 crore through advance booking across languages.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    However, though ‘Liger’ may have got an advance booking of around Rs 8 crore, the film seems to be lagging behind in the Telugu-speaking city of Hyderabad, in comparison with other films from the South. A total of 832 shows of Liger will run in Hyderabad on the first day. The film has already collected about Rs 4.05 crores through advance booking.

    Image: Vijay Devarakonda/Instagram

    In terms of advance booking in Hyderabad city, ‘Liger’ has lagged behind films like ‘RRR’, ‘Sarkaru Vari Pata’, ‘KGF’, ‘Bhimla Nayak’, ‘Radhe Shyam’, and ‘Acharya’, among others. The film that got the highest advance booking on the list is RRR.

