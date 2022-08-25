Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Koffee With Karan 7: Here’s how Kaira Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra

    In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, which streamed on Thursday, actor Kaira Advani revealed details about the first time she met Sidharth Malhotra. The two have been rumoured to be in a relationship for a while now, however, they have not yet confirmed their relationship officially.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Aug 25, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

    Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been top of the news lately. Their rumoured relationship has become the talk of the town with their wants eager to see them making it official and then eventually tying the knot!

    While Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have not yet made their relationship official, thanks to Karan Johar and his celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ that their rumours about them being together have gotten clearer than before. In the meantime, Kaira has revealed how she met her rumoured beau Sidharth for the first time.

    During the latest episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’, Kaira Advani, who was featured along with actor Shahid Kapoor, talked about the first time she met Sidharth Malhotra, and no, it wasn’t at the sets of ‘Shershaah’.

    ALSO READ: Kaira Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to announce wedding by end of this year? Shahid Kapoor drops major hint

    While ‘Shershaah’ may have bloomed the rumoured love between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, they met each other much before the casting of the film was decided. In fact, it was around ‘Lust Stories’ that they first met.

    Recalling their first meeting, Kiara Advani said, “Funnily, Sid and I know each other, not before, I mean we were in the movies, much before we were actually cast together for Shershash. He was of course cast but, he and I started talking in..”

    Before she could complete, Karan Johar interrupted Kiara Advani and said, “You know where we first met?”, to which she said, “Yeah, at the wrap party of Lust Stories which we crashed.”

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra spills beans on his relationship, marriage plans with Kiara Advani

    “We crashed a friend’s house. We had just wrapped the shoot. And Sid also came to the party. That is where you and Sid met for the first time,” said Karan Johar while talking to Kiara Advani.

    The ‘Shershaah’ actor then said, “casually met,” while looking at Shahid Kapoor. To this, Shahid told her that it is nice how she remembers it so clearly. A blushing Kaira then said, “Of course, I’ll never forget that.”

    Apart from revealing details about their first meet, Kiara Advani also spoke about how she is “more than close friends” with Sidharth Malhotra. And when Karan Johar asked her about if there is a gift that Sidharth gave her that she didn’t like, she said, “Sid hasn’t given me any gifts that I have hated.”

    Last Updated Aug 25, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
