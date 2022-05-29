Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Harvey Weinstein wanted to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone; here's what happened NEXT

    First Published May 29, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    "While dealing with Harvey, I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone," said Aishwarya Rai's former manager.
     

    Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul battling scores of sexual assault allegations, allegedly asked a Hollywood executive who represented Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan internationally in the 2000s. 
     

    "What do I have to do to get her alone?" after a meeting, according to a Hollywood executive who represented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan internationally in the 2000s. "Kiss my black a**," remarked Simone Sheffield, the founder and CEO of Canyon Entertainment and Aishwarya Rai's worldwide manager at the time, to Weinstein, she told Hindustan Times, recalling the interaction vividly from a meeting in Weinstein's office in New York City 15 years ago.
     

    Sheffield had made it her mission not to let anyone so much as touch Bachchan — she was to be “untouchable”— and had told everyone who would contact the Bollywood actor that she should not be hugged. “She was to be special, not your smiling girl,” she said.
     

    Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment case shook the film industry when many top actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow Rose McGowan and more have come out in the open and confessed to being a victim of his assault. 
     

    According to Sheffield, she and Bachchan were walking away from the restaurant, with the celebrity several steps ahead of them, when Weinstein approached her and asked how she could get the Indian actress, who was a former Miss World, alone. Sheffield, who had committed to safeguarding the star, was angered by his silence. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said

    Aishwarya Rai, who was crowned Miss World in 1994, has worked in Global projects like Bride And Prejudice (2004), Mistress of Spices (2005) and The Pink Panther 2 (2009). Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 actresses with best BIKINI body

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Beautiful iconic - Here is how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at the Cannes Film Festival 2022-ayh

    'Beautiful, iconic' - Here's how Conor McGregor and Kylie Minogue partied at Cannes

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions RBA

    Did BTS' member Jungkook get a new tattoo? Check out what ARMYs reactions

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022 Vijay Babu Home crew cry foul drb

    Kerala State Film Awards 2022: Vijay Babu’s ‘Home’ crew cry foul

    Dhaakad failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter drb

    Dhaakad’s failure at box office makes Kangana Ranaut a meme fest on Twitter

    Hollywood They are incredible Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drb

    They are incredible: Elon Musk on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

    Recent Stories

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; Find out what happens next - gps

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; Find out what happens next

    Camila Cabello slams Stade de France crowds' behaviour during Champions League final show snt

    Camila Cabello slams Stade de France crowds' behaviour during Champions League final show

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani to Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 Bollywood actresses with best BIKINI body RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 actresses with best BIKINI body

    Tara Air aircraft with 4 Indians, 18 others goesoff radar Nepal's pilgrimage site

    Tara Air aircraft with 4 Indians, 18 others goes off radar on way to Nepalese pilgrimage site

    Yash KGF Chapter 2 BEATS Prabhas Baahubali 2 ticket record on Bookmyshow RBA

    Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 BEATS Prabhas' Baahubali 2’s ticket record on 'Bookmyshow'; read details

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon