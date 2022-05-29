When Harvey Weinstein wanted to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone; here's what happened NEXT

"While dealing with Harvey, I found it comical how hard he tried to get Aishwarya alone," said Aishwarya Rai's former manager.



Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul battling scores of sexual assault allegations, allegedly asked a Hollywood executive who represented Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan internationally in the 2000s.



"What do I have to do to get her alone?" after a meeting, according to a Hollywood executive who represented Aishwarya Rai Bachchan internationally in the 2000s. "Kiss my black a**," remarked Simone Sheffield, the founder and CEO of Canyon Entertainment and Aishwarya Rai's worldwide manager at the time, to Weinstein, she told Hindustan Times, recalling the interaction vividly from a meeting in Weinstein's office in New York City 15 years ago.



Sheffield had made it her mission not to let anyone so much as touch Bachchan — she was to be “untouchable”— and had told everyone who would contact the Bollywood actor that she should not be hugged. “She was to be special, not your smiling girl,” she said.



Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment case shook the film industry when many top actresses like Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow Rose McGowan and more have come out in the open and confessed to being a victim of his assault.



According to Sheffield, she and Bachchan were walking away from the restaurant, with the celebrity several steps ahead of them, when Weinstein approached her and asked how she could get the Indian actress, who was a former Miss World, alone. Sheffield, who had committed to safeguarding the star, was angered by his silence.