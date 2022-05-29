Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 actresses with best BIKINI body

    First Published May 29, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

    Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, and more Bollywood women with killer bikini bodies

    The gorgeous bikini bods of Bollywood stars have motivated everyone to let go of their inhibitions. Disha Patani, Esha Gupta, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and more Bollywood women with killer bikini bodies
     

    In a black and red bikini, Priyanka Chopra shows off her sculpted midriff and toned thighs. And don’t forget to check out her belly piercing. 

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani is India's national crush, and her sultry swimsuit photos leave everyone weak in the knees.

    Actress Esha Gupta may give other Bollywood actresses a run for their money with her slim body. She never lets her admirers and followers down.
     

    Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is one of Hollywood's sexiest divas. While showcasing her gorgeous bikini physique, the actress gets our hearts beating.
     

    Actress Sara Ali Khan has a fantastic body and enjoys flaunting her bikini body. Sara isn't afraid to be bold and proud of her elegant makeover, as seen by her bikini photos and the self-assurance she exhibits while wearing them.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde sizzled in a white floral bikini with a net fabric overlay. Pooja shared her picture of herself on Instagram while stepping out from the waters.

    Kiara Advani is a Bollywood actress who has carved out a name for herself in the business. With her smouldering sexy bikini photos, the actress raises the temperature. Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan once wanted to be a PORN star; here's what he said

    Janhvi Kapoor, a Gen-Z actress, is known for giving her fans fashion aspirations. The actress is also a beach bum with a sizable collection of bikinis in various shapes and patterns. Also Read: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding update: Know the venue, date, reception and more

