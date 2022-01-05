OH NO, Salman Khan gets trolled for his fat-tummy; netizens call him unfit and unhealthy

Bollywood star Salman Khan is known for his six-packs abs and fitness and is also called one of the fittest stars of the Indian film industry. But his latest video where he was seen doing rehearse for his hit song is going viral, and fans are trolling him for his weight gain.

Yes, Salman's Dabangg tour rehearse video was out on social media last night, and within a few minutes, the comment section was complete with negative and fat-shaming remarks. One wrote, "Look at the belly." Another user said, "Bhai ke packs toh family pack ban gaye hai." "Stomach bohot nikal raha hai gym ko bye bye kardiya kya," another user said.

If you see the video, you can clearly see that Salman Khan has drastic weight gain and looks unfit. Hence, his fans are worried and express their surprise over the actor's weight gain. Also, some said that Salman fooled his fans by flaunting a chiselled physics in Antim as fake. Salman was seen dancing in Jee Seeti, donning an all-black attire; ripped denim with a well-fitting black T-shirt. Salman pained his outfit with a matching jacket and shiny formal shoes.

Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth with Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. In the movie, Salman essayed the role of a police. The film was directed by Salman's friend Mahesh Manjrekar. Salman will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. Besides that, Salman has a big-budget film like Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.