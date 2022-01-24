What is Katrina Kaif doing alone in Maldives without Vicky Kaushal? Here's what we know

Katrina Kaif left Mumbai and flew off to romantic place Maldives without Vicky Kaushal; why? Read on



A few days back, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif was seen at the airport in green co-ord set. Her hair was tied back into a ponytail and she completed her airport look with white sneakers and a mask. The green co-ord set that she donned at the airport was from the shelves of Victoria Beckham's designer clothing label.



The co-ord set was from Victoria Beckham's Pre Spring Summer 2022 collection worth Rs 1,07,600. Katrina's oversized Pyjama Shirtwas for Rd 56,000, and the Pyjama was worth ₹‌51,600. Many wondered where she was flying off too without her husband Vicky Kaushal. The Uri actor is currently shooting in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh with his co-star Sara Ali Khan.



According to the latest reports, Katrina flew off to the Maldives for a TV commercial shoot and soon, she will start shooting for the final schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Reports also suggest that Katrina will be there (Maldives) for a couple of days before return back to Mumbai.



Katrina will also start shooting for her next film Merry Christmas opposite Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi. Sriram Raghavan will direct the film. Also Read: Katrina Kaif to John Legend and more congratulate Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on welcoming baby via surrogacy

A source close to Katrina said the actress' final schedule of Tiger 3 with Salman would be in Delhi. It was scheduled for early January but got pushed due to the increase of Covid-19 cases in the capital city. Also Read: Why didn't Katrina Kaif invite Salman Khan to her wedding? Here's the answer