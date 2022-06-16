Box officer report: Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Janhit Mein Jaari fails to collect Rs 3 crore in six days

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film has performed miserably at the box office; it has not yet been managed to collect a total collection of Rs 3 crore. Whereas, the other films in its competition -- Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie and Vikram earned more than Rs 3 crore each on Wednesday alone.

Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Jahit Mein Jaari is a film with a good storyline. However, the film has not been able to meet the expectations of the audience as it has failed to attract viewers to the theatre. The failure of Janhit Mei Jaari can be mapped by a single factor as to how much has it collected so far. Nushrratt Bharuccha’s film could not manage to earn a total of Rs 3 crore at the box office in the last six days of its release. However, the other films which are in the box office race, Hollywood Jurassic World Dominion, 777 Charlie and Vikram, have each collected more than Rs 3 crore alone on Wednesday. Below are the details of how the films have performed at the box office on Wednesday.

777 Charlie: The female has become an instant hit with animal lovers, especially dog lovers. In fact, pictures of Karnataka CM crying after watching the film also speak volumes about how the movie has touched the hearts of the Indians. Rakshit Shetty-starrer has earned Rs 35.70 crore since its release. On Wednesday, the film's sixth day, it collected Rs 3.50 crores at the box office.

Jurassic World Dominion: Possibly the last part of the Jurassic World franchise, this movie has been successful in dragging the audience to the theatres. So far, it has earned more than Rs 3,000 crores at the worldwide box office, reportedly. In India, the film earned Rs 3.50 crore on Wednesday.

Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer film Janhit Mein Jaari as failed to impress the audience. There is a steady decline in the film’s box office collection. On Wednesday, the film did a business of Rs 26 lakh. With this, the total collection of the film so far has gone up to Rs 2.79 crore.

