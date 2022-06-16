Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sai Pallavi to Aamir Khan, actors who were brutally trolled for speaking on the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

    Sai Pallavi’s recent comments on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, and comparing it with cow vigilantism, have created a stir. Here are a few actors who were in the midst of a controversy for their statements on the exodus.

    South actor Sai Pallavi is busy these days with the promotions of her upcoming Telugu film ‘Virata Parvam’. Amidst the promotions, the actress has found herself in the midst of a controversy for her recent statements on the Kashmir exodus.

    Sai Pallavi spoke about Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ and went on to draw a comparison between the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley and a recent case of cow vigilantism.

    "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram.’ So where’s the difference between these two incidents, one from the past, and the other in the present?" Sai Pallavi said during an interview with a YouTube Channel.

    Sai Pallavi’s comments on the exodus have clearly not gone well with the public, as it gave birth to controversy on social media. However, she is not the only actor who was brutally trolled for her comments on the exodus. Here is a list of actors, other than Sai Pallavi, who was trolled for their statements on Kashmir and the exodus.

    Aamir Khan: During a promotional event for RRR, Aamir Khan was asked if he has watched the film or not, to which he was all praise for the movie. He said that every Indian must watch the film. However, soon after this, an old video of the actor started doing rounds on social media wherein he can be seen talking about the same topic but had a rather opposite view on the Kashmiri Pandits and their exodus. After this, the actor was heavily trolled on social media.

    Swara Bhaskar: If there could be a tag for one of the most trolled actors of all time, it may be given to Swara Bhaskar. The actor is often the target of trolls for her opinion. When many from the industry came out in support of ‘The Kashmir Files’, asking the audience to watch the film, there was a parallel debate about how the prominent ones from the showbiz were not speaking in favour of the film. That is went Swara took an indirect jibe at Vivek Agnihotri and wrote on Twitter: “If you want someone to congratulate you for the ‘success’ of your efforts.. maybe don’t spend the last five years shitting on their heads.. (sic)." And after this, she was trolled mercilessly by social media users.

    Twinkle Khanna: Actor turned columnist Twinkle Khanna is known for her words. She is smart and witty but may also find herself in the middle of a controversy for her words. After the success of The Kashmir Files, Twinkle took to one of her columns that she writes for a leading newspaper, and wrote: “In a meeting at a producer’s office, I am informed that there is a deluge of fresh movie titles being registered as a homage to The Kashmir Files. Since larger cities have already been claimed, now the poor chaps are registering names like Andheri Files, Khar-Danda Files, and even South Bombay Files." She then went on to joke about the film and said that she want to make a movie called ‘Nail Files’ based on a disastrous manicure. Clearly, this wasn’t taken in the best of the spirits and Akshay Kumar’s wife was brutally trolled for it.

    Naseeruddin Shah: The veteran actor had called Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ an “almost fictionalised version”, adding that “You talk about genocide and you get a slap on the wrist. There are double standards working here." Responding to his comments, Agnihotri tweeted: “I agree with this. You are indeed abused and penalised for talking about Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in your own country (sic).” Obviously, Shah was also trolled for this statement of his on the film that claimed to have shown the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

