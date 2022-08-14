Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled, mocked model, calls her 'Karamjali'

    First Published Aug 14, 2022, 2:08 PM IST

    Azma Fallah mocked her Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora for her alleged MMS, which went viral on social media. Netizens questioned Azma, 'WTF is wrong with you?'
     

    A few days back, an MMS went viral that many social media users believed was of Lock Upp star Anjali Arora. However, she stated in an interview that it was not her video. 
     

    The social media sensation got emotional while talking the media about it and stated that she also has a family and that people should not do such things to her. Arora addressed this controversy during the promotional event of her song ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.’ Speaking with popular Bollywood RJ Siddharth Kanan, Anjali broke down in tears while talking about her fake MMS.  (Video)

     

    On the other hand, Azma Fallah, Anjali's Lock Up co-contestant, shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed the MMS video and took a major dig. (Video)
     

    Well, Azma in her video has not taken anyone’s name, but netizens feel that she is taking a dig at Anjali. Azma in the video has said, “Hello fans of Hollywood. You must have seen the viral video of karamjali. She has got the karma of her doings. Who had thrown our garments in Lock Upp, are now found without garments. Don’t you guys feel Karma has hit her?” 
     

    Later, Azma got trolled by netizens for her mocking video. An Instagram user wrote, “WTF is wrong with u vo video fake hai sharam bech khayi hai tune besharam.” Sara Khan, also a part of Lock Upp, commented, “Never let other women down !!” 
     

    Azma and Anjali did not get along throughout their time in Lock Upp. Anjali made an impression on the show due to her relationship with Munawar Faruqui. She did not, however, win the show, finishing as the second runner-up. Also Read: Sexy Video: Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song

    According to rumours, Anjali might appear on Bigg Boss OTT or Bigg Boss 16. However, no formal notification has been made. In the meantime, she enjoys the popularity of her song Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re. Also Read: MMS video leak controversy: Who is Anjali Arora and why is the video a rage

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Report: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film collected Rs 27 crore

    Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian's nephew shares positive news

    WWE: Did Ronda Rousey imitate Becky Lynch? 'The Man' answers

    Woman rescues son from raging cobra; heart-stopping video goes viral

    Aamir Khan's film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faithful Indian adaptation of 'Forrest Gump', says AMPAS

    India@75: 7 best iconic patriotic dialogue from Bollywood films

    Dalit boy dies in Rajasthan after teacher thrashed him for touching water pot; demand for strict action

    India@75: Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, the first Indian woman freedom fighter to be arrested

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

