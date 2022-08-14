(Watch) Anjali Arora LEAKED MMS controversy: Azma Fallah trolled, mocked model, calls her 'Karamjali'

Azma Fallah mocked her Lock Upp co-contestant Anjali Arora for her alleged MMS, which went viral on social media. Netizens questioned Azma, 'WTF is wrong with you?'



A few days back, an MMS went viral that many social media users believed was of Lock Upp star Anjali Arora. However, she stated in an interview that it was not her video.



The social media sensation got emotional while talking the media about it and stated that she also has a family and that people should not do such things to her. Arora addressed this controversy during the promotional event of her song ‘Saiyyan Dil Mein Aana Re.’ Speaking with popular Bollywood RJ Siddharth Kanan, Anjali broke down in tears while talking about her fake MMS. (Video)

On the other hand, Azma Fallah, Anjali's Lock Up co-contestant, shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed the MMS video and took a major dig. (Video)



Well, Azma in her video has not taken anyone’s name, but netizens feel that she is taking a dig at Anjali. Azma in the video has said, “Hello fans of Hollywood. You must have seen the viral video of karamjali. She has got the karma of her doings. Who had thrown our garments in Lock Upp, are now found without garments. Don’t you guys feel Karma has hit her?”



Later, Azma got trolled by netizens for her mocking video. An Instagram user wrote, “WTF is wrong with u vo video fake hai sharam bech khayi hai tune besharam.” Sara Khan, also a part of Lock Upp, commented, “Never let other women down !!”



Azma and Anjali did not get along throughout their time in Lock Upp. Anjali made an impression on the show due to her relationship with Munawar Faruqui. She did not, however, win the show, finishing as the second runner-up.

