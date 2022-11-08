Was Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas and his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo were planning to get married? Read

Supermodel and Hollywood actress Olivia Culpo recently revealed that she and ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas 'were going to get married' and said "When he broke up with me, I was kind of left with no sense of identity."

Getty Photos

The second Jonas Brother has had more affairs in the past than Nick Jonas, who is presently married to Priyanka Chopra and has a daughter named Malti Marie. Nick's one of the more serious affairs, lasted from 2013 to 2015 with Olivia Culpo.



Getty Photos

Everyone was shocked by their abrupt breakup, and now, years later, the 30-year-old supermodel is being up opened about how her relationship with Nick was damaged and affected her personally.



Getty Photos

Olivia Culpo was questioned about her previous connection with ex-boyfriend Nick Jonas during the debut of her new reality series, The Culpo Sisters, which follows Olivia, Sophia, and Aurora Culpo "as they go about their lives, loves, and enterprises together in LA."



Getty Photos

When asked about her relationship, Olivia first sought to avoid answering them by asking, "Do I have to talk about that?" Culpo, though, took a risk and opened out about her relationship with Jonas and eventual breakup.



Getty Photos

Olivia Culpo reflected on the early stages of her relationship with Nick Jonas through Just Jared, recalling, "I did date Nick, and that was a pretty defining moment in my life. I followed him to LA. I was in love but had no brand or money. That was amazing, you're correct, but once he dumped me, I felt a little lost in terms of who I was."



Getty Photos

Describing her opinion on the former partner "Olivia Culpo said, "My entire identity was in him. We were supposed to be married. A young person falling in love is a recurring theme in these tales. I recall night after night staring up at my ceiling in my apartment that I couldn't afford and wondering how I was going to pay my rent. I thought we were going to be married, I thought everything."



Getty Photos

Additionally, Olivia Culpo admitted that she "couldn't even buy my groceries occasionally." The split with Nick Jonas was "a significant, critical event for me," according to Culpo, and it "taught me that you can't give up." Also Read: (Video) After Gigi Hadid, now Whoopi Goldberg QUITS Elon Musk's Twitter

Getty Photos