Was Deep Sidhu alive after accident? Here's what eyewitness has to say

On Tuesday, Punjabi actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu died after his car met with an accident near Manesar. Deep Sidhu and his girlfriend Reena Rai were on his way to Bathinda from Delhi when the terrible incident took place. Deep was driving a white Scorpio, which rammed into a truck.



Deep Sidhu, a key accused in the Red Fort violence in 2021, died on the way to the hospital, and Reema survived because of the airbag. An eyewitness named Mohammad Yusuf revealed the whole incident to police and the media.



He claimed that Deep was alive and conscious when he was pulled out of the car post the accident. Yusuf also said that Deep’s car was going over 100 km/hour when it crashed into a truck around 9.30 pm on February 15. His car rammed into a truck; Yusuf was driving right behind Deep’s car when the accident occurred.



“Deep's car was moving at a speed of over 100 km/hour. It is not a case of overtaking, nor was the truck stopped. The car hit with a moving truck from behind,” Mohammad Yusuf said. He also said that he spotted his car aside, got the driver out of the truck, and called emergency helpline number 112. Yusuf claimed that the truck driver allegedly left after making the emergency call, and the ambulance arrived after 15 minutes.



Yusuf also pulled Reena out of the car and lay her on the pavement. Reena was conscious and gave Yusuf Deep's brother's number. When Yusuf called him, he said he would send somebody from Delhi within an hour.