Vikrant Rona LEAKED Online: Kichcha Sudeep's film is available on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, and more

Vikrant Rona's HD movie leaked online: On the first day of its release, the HD version of the Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez movie was posted online by Tamilrockers.

On July 28, 2022, the Kannada film Vikrant Rona, starring Kiccha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, was released. Anup Bhandari's film has stunning 3D graphics and a wild performance by Kiccha Sudeep. In Vikrant Rona, emotions and action are well balanced.

Since the movie's release, Twitter has been flooded with reviews in which viewers and reviewers have praised the movie. The sad news is that Vikrant Rona's HD quality was leaked online on Tamilrockers and Movierulz on its first release day.



The movie, which was released in the 3D format in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi, set a record on its release day by opening on the highest number of screens in Bengaluru alone.



Early reviews of Vikrant Rona have been out, and Kiccha Sudeep gives one of his most outstanding performances in the film. A captivating first and sensational second half make for a consistently strong performance. After the intermission, the plot turns, keeping the movie interesting.



Vikrant Rona has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites, including Movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. Sadly, the film’s leak might affect the box office collection. Also Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor's film to be out on OTT after....

