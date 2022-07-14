Vikram to RRR, these are IMDb’s Top 10 Indian films; check out

IMDb has released the list of top 10 Indian films of 2022. Kamal Haasan’s 'Vikram' leads the race followed by KGF: Chapter 2, The Kashmir Files, Hridayam and RRR, respectively. Continue reading to check out the full list.

Image: Official film posters

IMDb Top 10 Indian Film List 2022: The Internet Movie Database, popularly known as IMDb released the list of Top 10 Indian Movies of 2022, released on Wednesday. IMDbPro builds this list through data, which is determined through page views by the internet users in India. The list comprises films that were released in the first six months of the year, till June 30. Interestingly, among these films, movies from the South have maintained their dominance over Bollywood films.

Image: PR Agency

Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil-starrer ‘Vikram’, has bagged the top spot in the list with a ranking of 8.8 out of 10. This film marked the return of Kamal Haasan to the screens after a gap of four years. ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, here’s top 10 most searched South actors

Image: Official film poster

KGF: Chapter 2: At second place is Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which has got an 8.5 ranking out of 10. In this film, Kannada superstar Yash once again made his place in the hearts of people with his strong style. The film did a business of more than Rs 1250 crore worldwide. The film also starred actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. ALSO READ: Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has beaten Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘Titanic’; here’s how

Image: Official film poster

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley, stands in third place with an 8.3 rating. The film has become the most liked film out of all the Hindi films released this year. Hridayam: Standing at number four is ‘Hridayam’ with an IMDb rating of 8.1. It is a romantic drama film. Although the film did not earn a lot at the box office, people liked the Malayalam film very much; it has earned up to Rs 525 crores.

Image: Official film poster

RRR: In fifth place is SS Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’, which was released simultaneously in multiple languages across India. The film starring actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan, did a business of about Rs 550 crores. A Thursday: Next on the list is Yami Gautam, Atul Kulkarni and Neha Dhupia-starrer ‘A Thursday’ which has got 7.8 rankings. The film was released directly on OTT.

Image: Vijay Basre/Twitter

Jhundh: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Jhund is in seventh place with a rating of 7.4. The film is based on the real-life of Vijay Burse, who founded a football association for the betterment of slum children.

Image: Still from the trailer

Samrat Prithviraj: In the eighth place is Akshay Kumar's film Samrat Prithviraj, which is a recent release. Although this film could not show great business at the box office, it is a big deal for the film to get a place on this list.

Image: Official film posters

Runway 34: Ajay Devgn’s directorial film ‘Runway 34’, is in ninth place and it has got 7.2 out of 10 points. Starring actors Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh, the film was recently released on Prime Video and is reportedly breaking the record of becoming one of the most watched movies on the platform.

Image: Official film poster