Video: Varun Dhawan talks about 'sex positions', leaving Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar in shock

Varun Dhawan did not hold back when discussing sex positions in the Koffee With Karan 7 teaser. Anil Kapoor and Karan Johar were both in awe of the actor.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram

The upcoming Koffee With Karan season is going to be outrageous! Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh openly discuss sex in the Koffee With Karan 7 teaser, which was published earlier in the day. Varun was seen educating Anil and Karan about the various sex positions in the KWK 7 teaser.

“What do you like? Missionary, orgy or helicopter?" Varun asks Anil and Karan. “There is something called helicopter?" a shocked Karan asks him. “Good knowledge ya," Anil said, impressed with Varun’s knowledge. (Video)



Ranveer opened up about his sex playlist in another portion of the trailer. “You have a sex playlist?" Karan asks him. “I have a different sex playlist," he replies.



Additionally, the new teaser has hinted that the celebs would be seen discussing weddings, breakups, and sex. It sounds like the new season is going to be spicy, with Sara and Janhvi discussing their ex-spouses and Samantha addressing "unhappy marriages"! On Instagram, Karan posted the trailer and asked, "Is it edgy? Is it hot? It's amusing? Catch an early glimpse at some of the guests that are making this season the hottest one yet! It's all of the above!



In a statement to the media regarding KWK 7, Karan stated, "I'm happy to be back with Koffee With Karan, for an all-new season, keeping up the promise of being the personal celebrity hotspot for over 18 years. Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu blamed Karan Johar for unhappy marriages? Here’s why

