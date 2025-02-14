'Chhaava' FIRST review OUT: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna delivers stellar performances; Check

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to release on February 14. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has praised it as a spectacular blend of history, emotion, and action

A Perfect Blend of History and Emotion

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has described Chhaava as a powerful mix of history, emotions, passion, patriotism, and action. The film effectively balances storytelling with grandeur, making it a compelling cinematic experience

Laxman Utekar’s Impressive Direction

Laxman Utekar, known for films like Luka Chuppi, Mimi, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, brings the inspiring story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to life with finesse. His direction ensures that the film is not just visually grand but also deeply rooted in storytelling

Vicky Kaushal’s Powerhouse Performance

Vicky Kaushal delivers a commanding performance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. His intensity, strong screen presence, and emotionally charged moments add depth to the film. Particularly, his confrontation scenes with Akshaye Khanna and the action sequences have been highlighted as some of the film’s best moments

Rashmika Mandanna’s Contribution and A.R. Rahman’s Music

The review also acknowledges Rashmika Mandanna’s role in the film, appreciating her performance. Additionally, A.R. Rahman’s soundtrack is noted for enhancing the emotional and historical depth of the narrative ALSO READ: 'Chhaava' Advance Bookings: Vicky Kaushal starrer nearly sells THIS many tickets before release; Check

A Tribute to History and National Pride

The film has been described as a historical drama that does justice to its subject while captivating audiences with its narrative. It leaves viewers with a profound sense of pride, making it a cinematic triumph. Check trailer here

