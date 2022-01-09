  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s love story began at a common friend’s place? Find out

    First Published Jan 9, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have completed a month of their wedding on January 09. Did you know that the couple actually met through a common friend?

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    It has been one beautiful month since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in a lavish wedding held in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district, at Fort Barwara. Their wedding went down as one of the most talked-about weddings of Bollywood to date. The couple kept things in a very hush-hush manner, however, every little detail about their wedding -- from their venue to festivity themes and more—made its way to the media. As they complete one month today, let’s look back at how their love story blossomed from friendship to marriage.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Many people think that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s love story began a little later after their appearance filmmaker Karan Johar’s celebrity talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’. However, that is not true. Asianet Newsable had previously reported that Vicky and Katrina met through a common friend.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    This common friend of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif was actually Vicky’s childhood friend who used to stay in the same building where Vicky resides. And the friend was also a professional associate of Katrina. They then started meeting at this common friend’s place, dodging all the media attention.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    A source had informed Asianet previously that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina had already started dating before they separately appeared at Karan Johar’s show. While Vicky appeared with fellow actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina had come along with Varun Dhawan. Katrina’s episode was aired before Vicky’s episode.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Things about their relationship became all the more obvious after Harshwardhan Kapoor ‘mistakenly’ confirmed their relationship in early 2021. Later, a little before their wedding, Ayushmann Khurrana also went on dropping major hints about their relationship.

    Image: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif did not utter a single word about their relationship until the day of their wedding – December 09. It was only after their wedding that the two put out pictures from their wedding ceremony, officially announcing it to the world.

