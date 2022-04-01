Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed wore a bralette for her workout?

    First Published Apr 1, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Urfi Javed was spotted in Andheri on Friday outside her gym. Did she wear lime bralette to sweat it out at the gym?

    Urfi Javed knows how to turn heads when she walks around the city. The actor who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT is known for being highly recognised for her fashion sense. Urfi is known to wear clothes that may not appeal to the majority but she is not the one who will abide by people’s opinion. Meanwhile, the actress was spotted in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood outside her gym. What she wore for her gym is something that has left us confused.

    When a person is headed to their gym class, you would expect them to wear athleisure and now something that comes off as a bralette. However, when one’s talking about Urfi Javed, expect anything! Urfi Javed was seen wearing a lime co-ord set of what appeared to be a bralette and long shorts. The co-ord was in lime colour with white stripes over it.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed wears sexy tie-up zebra print dress; takes a dig at Farah Khan Ali

    While you might feel a bit confused about the bralette, what will surprise you more is that she paired it with a pair of high-block heels, ditching the sports shoes that you would expect one to wear if they are on their way to the gym.

    But, at the same time, Urfi Javed’s appearance does not come off as a complete surprise. She recently shot a small video wherein she proved that she could run a marathon in heels. With this look, Urfi is probably trying to prove that she can work out at the gym wearing a bralette and block heels.

    Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was in the news recently for two things. One, her argument with security guards of a building in Goregaon, and second, her social media tiff with Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali wherein the latter tried to school Urfi for her dressing. Urfi, without mincing her words, gave a befitting reply to Farah for “slut-shaming” her.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for ‘subtly sl*t shaming’ her

    Urfi Javed also took a jibe at Farah Khan Ali on Thursday by posting a video on her Instagram handle wherein she goes from "distasteful" clothing to "tasteful" while quickly altering her clothes in front of the camera.

