    Urfi Javed slams Sussane Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan for ‘subtly sl*t shaming’ her

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 9:36 PM IST

    Urfi Javed hit back at Sussane Khan’s sister Farah Ali Khan, who was trying to school Urfi for her dressing sense. The actor gave it back to the jewellery designer saying that Farah tried to ‘subtly sl*t shame’ her.

    Image: Urfi Javed, Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

    Urfi Javed’s fashion sense may attract a lot of haters but that does not mean she lets trollers breathe in peace. Every time someone has tried to school Urfi for her dressing, the actress has given it back to them. This time around, Urfi has hit out at Sussane Khan’s sister and jeweller designer Farah Ali Khan who tried to school Urfi for her clothes. Without holding back or mincing her words, Urfi gave it back to Farah, asking if she would have the same to say about star kids also.

    Image: Urfi Javed, Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

    Recently, Urfi Javed has got into a heated argument with security guards of a building in Mumbai’s Goregaon area where she was invited for a shoot but was denied entry. The video where Urfi is seen arguing with the guards was shared by one paparazzo on his Instagram handle. Taking to the comments section, Farah Khan Ali wrote about how Urfi needs to be “reprimanded for distasteful dressing”.

    Image: Urfi Javed, Farah Ali Khan/Instagram

    Urfi Javed took notice of Farah Khan Ali’s comment and slammed Farah for trying to school her. Taking to her Instagram story, Urfi questioned Farah about the meaning of “tasteful dressing”. She further said that though she is aware of what people thought of her dressing, she doesn’t care about their opinion.

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    Urfi Javed went on to add: “You spoke about how people don’t like my dressing sense so I should change it. Wow, people have a lot to say about your family. Does your family listen to them and change?”

    Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

    “Star kids get trolled Too for their dressing sense, you would tell them too to change their style? Telling me to change cause the world doesn’t like me is so 80s. Kal ko people will tell your kids that they don’t ike their face so they should change it?” Urfi Javed further wrote on her Instagram story, addressing Farah Ali Khan.

    In the end, Urfi Javed said in her post that Farah Ali Khan “subtly sl*t shamed” her, adding that she doesn’t see Farah giving the same advice to star kids.

