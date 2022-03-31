Urfi Javed wears sexy tie-up zebra print dress; takes a dig at Farah Khan Ali

Urfi Javed posted a video in which she is seen wearing a sexy zebra print dress. While the actress is looking her hottest best in the dress, the video is basically taking a jibe at Farah Khan Ali's comments on Urfi's dressing.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed is not the one who will take anything from her haters. The actress, who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT, has made herself recognised for her bold choices of clothing. From bralettes to bikinis, to dresses with deep cutouts that show off her curves. Urfi has always been the target of trolls for her fashion sense. But that has not let Urfi give up in front of those who try to troll. This time around, Urfi was a target of a celebrity who tried to school her for her fashion sense. Sussane Khan’s jewellery designer sister Farah Khan Ali asked Urfi to be “reprimanded for distasteful dressing”. While Urfi had given Farah her piece of mine in her Instagram stories, she has once again taken a dig at the celebrity designer for her comments on Urfi’s fashion.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed, on Thursday, put out a fresh Instagram reel in a tie-up zebra print dress. At first, Urfi’s dress appears to be a tubeless top with cuts that show off her midriff area. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed slams Sussane Khan's sister Farah Khan Ali for ‘subtly sl*t shaming’ her

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Urfi Javed then unties the dress from behind. She had basically tied the sleeves of the dress at the back to make it a tube dress. However, once she unties it, Urfi slides her hands into the sleeves and wears them.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

The dress was a clear jibe that Urfi Javed took on Farah Khan Ali for her “distasteful” comment. The actress put out a witty caption that read: “When bitchy aunties on Instagram comment i have ‘distasteful’ dressing sense. Tasteful enough for you now ? (Refer to my stories to know what I mean )” ALSO READ: Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed recently had an argument with security guards of a building in Mumbai. The actress was to do a photoshoot with the paps at the building, however, the guards didn’t allow her, despite the fact that she was invited there.

Image: Urfi Javed/Instagram