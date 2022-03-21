Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Urfi Javed running a marathon in heels, backless top and white shorts

    There is nothing that Urfi Javed cannot do, claims the actor as she runs a ‘marathon’ in heels.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    Urfi Javed knows not one but multiple ways to make the heads turn. She also knows how to do things her way. And at the same time, Urfi strongly believes that there is absolutely nothing that can stop her from doing what she loves to do or something that she cannot do. Whether is it pulling off the boldest clothes or running a marathon in the heels, Urfi can do everything, and she proved that with just one video.

    On Monday, Urfi Javed who rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT shot a video of herself that shut all the naysayers trying to constantly discourage her. In the video, Urfi is seen wearing a pair of high heels as she makes a run on the streets.

    The video starts with Urfi Javed saying, “proof that I can run a marathon in heels”, as she begins to run. In the caption, Urfi asked others if they could do the same that she did as she wrote in the caption: “Whatever you do I can do it too that too in my heels. Can you do this ? #votd #heels #instagood #instdaily” The post has garnered nearly 1.5 lakh views with an hour of it being posted online.

    Urfi Javed wore a peachy backless top and a pair of white shorts. She put on her glasses and let her hair down as the actor looked adorably cute in her geeky black specs. See Urfi Javed’s ‘marathon’ video here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, Urfi Javed was recently trolled for the traditional attire that she wore on Holi. The actor opted for a white satin Kurti with a red coloured chiffon dupatta and churidar pyjama. While her Kurti was completely backless, it was the front cut that the trolls targeted. Urfi wore a Kurti which has a deep plunging cut in the front that gave a sneak peek of her assets.

    Last Updated Mar 21, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
