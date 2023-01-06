Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, surprised netizens when she shared a video of herself. In the video, she has upped the level of allure and desire dressed in a black bikini outfit, and to make it more sizzling, she has tied her hands with handcuffs.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality, who is elevating the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva. While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. It is the reason that while a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

It is the reason that while a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi. Often, Urfi gets slammed by netizens. But this time, after the recent BJP leader controversy, she has come back with a bang. The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by dressing up in a black bikini outfit. To make the outfit more risque, she has tied both hands with a handcuff.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

She is serving her fans with a dose of sensual looks. She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is Sam Smith's Unholy.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

Posing in a black bikini outfit, the actress has amplified the temperature on Instagram. Urfi sat down on the floor and slayed it effortlessly by flaunting her hot body.

Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram