Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, surprised netizens when she shared a video of herself. In the video, she has upped the level of allure and desire dressed in a black bikini outfit, and to make it more sizzling, she has tied her hands with handcuffs.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Urfi Javed is one of the most prominent and loved TV personality, who is elevating the fashion game in the industry. She has worked hard to reach where she is today. She is an icon who needs no further introduction. Urfi's sartorial choices in fashion are often a mix of eccentric and quirky, but the actress stands by it. She slams the trolls and even recently bashed a public figure on social media for commenting that she deserves to be in jail due to her fashion choices. Her spontaneity is what makes her the bold and quintessential fashion diva.

    While she has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. She also gets trolled and rape threats because of the same. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion. It is the reason that while a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY video: Actress surprises fans by barely covering herself with a necklace-themed outfit - WATCH

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    It is the reason that while a massive section of people loves her, some of them dislike her choices. But no matter what, people cannot ignore Urfi. Often, Urfi gets slammed by netizens. But this time, after the recent BJP leader controversy, she has come back with a bang. The star has served a dish full of alluring looks and raised the heat on the gram by dressing up in a black bikini outfit. To make the outfit more risque, she has tied both hands with a handcuff.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She is serving her fans with a dose of sensual looks. She is grooving to a piece of music playing in the background. The song played here is Sam Smith's Unholy.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    Posing in a black bikini outfit, the actress has amplified the temperature on Instagram. Urfi sat down on the floor and slayed it effortlessly by flaunting her hot body.

    Image: Urfi Javed / Instagram

    She has tied her jet-black hair into a stylish ponytail and accentuated her dangerously risque look with a dark maroon lipshade and not much makeup on her face.

    Urfi posted the video two hours back on her Instagram handle. In the caption, she took a sly dig at the BJP Leader Chitra Wagh and other politicians who want to see her in jail. Her caption read, "Y’all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right ? Wish granted." So far the video has gone viral on Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Hot Bikini Pics 2022: Times when the actress's beach outfits raised the heat on social media

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend vma

    Bollywood seeks UP CM Yogi Adityanath's help to stop the #BoycottBollywood trend

    football Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Cristiano Ronaldo move to Al-Nassr thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome snt

    Georgina Rodriguez breaks her silence over Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr; thanks Saudi Arabia for warm welcome

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities vma

    Shehzada trailer starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon to be a grand celebration in 3 Indian cities

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated vma

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially? vma

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially?

    Recent Stories

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1 30 crore Know all about the luxury car gcw

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore; Know all about the luxury car

    Hockey World Cup 2023: All players are very experienced - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'All players are very experienced' - Belgium coach Heuvel ahead of title defence

    Same sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details AJR

    Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details

    Asian Cricket Council ACC labels Pakistan Cricket Board PCB chief Najam Sethi comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 baseless-ayh

    ACC labels PCB chief Najam Sethi's comments against Jay Shah and cricket calendar 2023-24 'baseless'

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice - adt

    ICAI likely to announce CA Final, Intermediate result on January 10; check notice

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon