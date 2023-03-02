Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt

Urfi Javed got spotted at Andheri today. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures wore a risque black BOLD bikini and a transparent plastic skirt.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed walks the talk with her bold black bikini and a transparent plastic skirt as she got papped at the F/16 studios in Andheri today.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque black bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi's spontaneity makes her the bold and quintessential new age and gen Z globally acclaimed fashion diva. Urfi Javed's black Bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi's daring black Bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

Image: Varinder Chawla