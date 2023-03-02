Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Urfi Javed got spotted at Andheri today. The style icon who wowed all fans with the quirky and searing hot DIRTY Magazine cover shoot pictures wore a risque black BOLD bikini and a transparent plastic skirt.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi has garnered a strong fanbase for her creative yet fresh choices that redefine fashion. But the diva is fearless and unapologetic when it comes to fashion trends.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon soars temperature on the 'gram in her dark green ensemble outfit

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi Javed walks the talk with her bold black bikini and a transparent plastic skirt as she got papped at the F/16 studios in Andheri today.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Oozing a dose of alluring looks in a stylish and risque black bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit, Urfi looked sleek and mesmerizing.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's spontaneity makes her the bold and quintessential new age and gen Z globally acclaimed fashion diva. Urfi Javed's black Bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit is a mix of bold and stylish.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's daring black Bikini and transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit sees her walking the talk like a global style icon. It is a new level of innovation and can redefine fashion trends.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Urfi's daring black Bikini with a transparent plastic skirt ensemble outfit created waves on Instagram. Her sartorial choices always get featured on the coveted Diet Sabya Instagram handle. Her outfit pictures are a visual treat for her dedicated and ardent fans on social media.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pics: Style icon looks breath-taking in blue colored ruffled ensemble outfit

