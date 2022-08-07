Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health'

    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:43 PM IST

    Urfi Javed aka Uorfi, shocked her followers and fans on Saturday, August 06, as she shared a photo of herself from a hospital.

    Urfi Javed, a TV actress and social media personality, was surprisingly taken to a Mumbai hospital on Saturday. Urfi uploaded a picture of herself sitting in bed at the hospital. The actress shared this information with her followers via her Instagram story.
     

    Sharing the photo, Urfi wrote: “Got too much time while I’m here. Yes, this happened. I kept ignoring my health and now." The actress didn’t disclose the exact cause of her hospitalisation, though.
     

    According to a source, she had a high temperature of around 103–104 degrees. She was not keeping well; hence she was admitted to a hospital. She will now be put through several tests to know exactly what happened to her. 
     

    Urfi Javed's outfit choices have caught the audience's attention on social media. The actor, who previously took part in Bigg Boss OTT, has drawn attention for her distinctive sense of style.
     

    Urfi Javed most recently engaged in a verbal exchange with the actress Chahatt Khanna, who criticised the media for labelling Urfi as a "celebrity" even though she was putting on a "cheap show."
     

    Urfi on Instagram, she wrote, “At least I don’t buy followers! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview, I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business, you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business , why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?” Also Read: Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    Chahatt, had earlier posted a picture of Urfi and written, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity? Is Indian media so vulnerable? Its easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, this cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation. Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.” Also Read: How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

