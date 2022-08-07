Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ended their 9-months relationship; REAL reason is out

    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 10:16 AM IST

    Age differences between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson led to their separation earlier this week; sources exclusively told a popular international media outlet.

    SKIMS owner Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson fans woke up to despair as the reports of their alleged break-up have finally come true. The PDA-loving, intensely passionate pair, who dated for nine months, apparently decided to call it quits. Following their October 21 performance on Saturday Night Live, the couple began dating.
     

    It is also reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s age difference was one of the primary reasons they split earlier this week, sources tell Page Six. The sources said, "Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 - they are just in very different places right now."

    The insider continues, "Pete is impulsive and spontaneous and expects her to go to New York, or wherever he is, on a moment's notice. Kim has four children, so it's not that simple. She must put the kids first. Additionally, the insider said that reality television star and multi-businesswoman Kim Kardashian was "completely fatigued by this relationship and other things going on in her life."

    When Kim Kardashian was dating Pete, the "Kardashians" star's stormy relationship with ex-husband Kanye West generated conflict. Kim and Pete even decided to further their relationship after the 28-years-old recently expressed his wish to become a father, which made news across the world.

    According to E! News, in a video clip of 'Hart to Heart' season two, Pete Davidson told host Kevin Hart, "My favourite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid.
     

    That's like my dream." Davidson added that he is preparing for the new chapter of his life by working on himself. “That's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be as good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens, it's just easier.”

    However, a recent report cited a source saying how Kim Kardashian feels about the possibility of having a fifth child, which could be her first with Pete. “Kim is getting increasingly serious about her career as a lawyer, and she's not thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source had said. 
     

    The source also continued, “Kim is a really devoted mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.” Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. Last year, Kim filed for divorce from West in February.
     

