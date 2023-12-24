Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style

    First Published Dec 24, 2023, 8:20 AM IST

    Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend Mumbai Police's annual event in style. The event honours the heroes in uniform

    Varinder Chawla

    Varinder Chawla

    Deepika Padukone attended Umang 2023, the annual Mumbai Police event in a blue banarasi sari and full-sleeve blue blouse

    Varinder Chawla

    The ever gorgeous Zeenat Aman walked the red carpet at Umang in a red and black long dress. She epitomized grace and elegance

    Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi attended the event in a green and white embellished pant suit looking gorgeous and beautiful as always

    Varinder Chawla

    Adorable Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Reitesh Deshmukh attended the annual Mumbai Police event. Genelie was seen in a purple and golden border saree and her husband was wearing a black ensemble

    Varinder Chawla

    Ananya Panday wore a sequin red saree which she paired with a plunging neckline blouse of the same material, looking the perfect diva she is

    Varinder Chawla

    Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet in a peach sequin saree looking graceful and gorgeous. She completed her look with minimal make-up

    Varinder Chawla

    Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a dark teal blue saree which she paired with a sweet-heart neck blouse

    Varinder Chawla

    Vani Kapoor rocked Umang Red Carpet 2023 in a gorgeous saree. The event is held annually by Mumbai Police

    Varinder Chawla

    Palak Tiwari attended Umang 2023 in a red saree with minimal border. She looked graceful in the attire

    Varinder Chawla

    Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal attended Umang 2023 in a blue blazer and grey pants looking dapper as usual

    Varinder Chawla

    Karan Johar attended Umang 2023 in a black Bandhgala. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director looked dapper

    Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt looked elegant and stylish in the white and red floral suit and blazer. She exuded great charm

    Varinder Chawla

    Shilpa Shetty looked elegant and stylish in a dark blue ensemble. The 'Sukhee' actress exuded elegance and charm

