Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style

Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend Mumbai Police's annual event in style. The event honours the heroes in uniform

Varinder Chawla

Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend Mumbai Police's annual event in style. The event honours the heroes in uniform

Varinder Chawla

Deepika Padukone attended Umang 2023, the annual Mumbai Police event in a blue banarasi sari and full-sleeve blue blouse

Varinder Chawla

The ever gorgeous Zeenat Aman walked the red carpet at Umang in a red and black long dress. She epitomized grace and elegance

Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi attended the event in a green and white embellished pant suit looking gorgeous and beautiful as always

Varinder Chawla

Adorable Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Reitesh Deshmukh attended the annual Mumbai Police event. Genelie was seen in a purple and golden border saree and her husband was wearing a black ensemble

Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday wore a sequin red saree which she paired with a plunging neckline blouse of the same material, looking the perfect diva she is

Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet in a peach sequin saree looking graceful and gorgeous. She completed her look with minimal make-up

Varinder Chawla

Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a dark teal blue saree which she paired with a sweet-heart neck blouse

Varinder Chawla

Vani Kapoor rocked Umang Red Carpet 2023 in a gorgeous saree. The event is held annually by Mumbai Police

Varinder Chawla

Palak Tiwari attended Umang 2023 in a red saree with minimal border. She looked graceful in the attire

Varinder Chawla

Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal attended Umang 2023 in a blue blazer and grey pants looking dapper as usual

Varinder Chawla

Karan Johar attended Umang 2023 in a black Bandhgala. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director looked dapper

Varinder Chawla

Alia Bhatt looked elegant and stylish in the white and red floral suit and blazer. She exuded great charm

Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty looked elegant and stylish in a dark blue ensemble. The 'Sukhee' actress exuded elegance and charm