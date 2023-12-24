Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday and others attend red carpet event in style
Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend Mumbai Police's annual event in style. The event honours the heroes in uniform
Varinder Chawla
Umang 2023: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor and others attend Mumbai Police's annual event in style. The event honours the heroes in uniform
Varinder Chawla
Deepika Padukone attended Umang 2023, the annual Mumbai Police event in a blue banarasi sari and full-sleeve blue blouse
Varinder Chawla
The ever gorgeous Zeenat Aman walked the red carpet at Umang in a red and black long dress. She epitomized grace and elegance
Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi attended the event in a green and white embellished pant suit looking gorgeous and beautiful as always
Varinder Chawla
Adorable Bollywood couple Genelia D'Souza and Reitesh Deshmukh attended the annual Mumbai Police event. Genelie was seen in a purple and golden border saree and her husband was wearing a black ensemble
Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday wore a sequin red saree which she paired with a plunging neckline blouse of the same material, looking the perfect diva she is
Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor graced the red carpet in a peach sequin saree looking graceful and gorgeous. She completed her look with minimal make-up
Varinder Chawla
Tamannaah Bhatia walked the red carpet in a dark teal blue saree which she paired with a sweet-heart neck blouse
Varinder Chawla
Vani Kapoor rocked Umang Red Carpet 2023 in a gorgeous saree. The event is held annually by Mumbai Police
Varinder Chawla
Palak Tiwari attended Umang 2023 in a red saree with minimal border. She looked graceful in the attire
Varinder Chawla
Sam Bahadur actor Vicky Kaushal attended Umang 2023 in a blue blazer and grey pants looking dapper as usual
Varinder Chawla
Karan Johar attended Umang 2023 in a black Bandhgala. The 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director looked dapper
Varinder Chawla
Alia Bhatt looked elegant and stylish in the white and red floral suit and blazer. She exuded great charm
Varinder Chawla
Shilpa Shetty looked elegant and stylish in a dark blue ensemble. The 'Sukhee' actress exuded elegance and charm