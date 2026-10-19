Few WWE stars have maintained crowd support as consistently as . Whether positioned as a hero or villain, The Megastar has shown an ability to connect with audiences.

Still, recent setbacks could create the foundation for a different direction. Knight's latest disappointment came in the form of another defeat to . The loss appeared to frustrate him, something that became noticeable during his backstage comments with Jackie Redmond.

With another championship opportunity slipping away, Knight may have little choice but to rethink his approach. WWE could use that frustration as the starting point for a heel turn.

One possibility would see him turn against . Another route could involve him continuing his issues with The Bloodline while aligning with the 946 faction. Such a move would place him in a major storyline as tensions continue escalating between rival groups.

The possibility becomes even more noteworthy because both sides appear to be heading toward a WarGames confrontation. If that direction materializes, an additional member would be required, creating an opening for Knight to play a different role than fans have become accustomed to seeing.

As Crown Jewel 2026 approaches, both Stratton and Knight have storyline reasons to undergo major character changes. Whether WWE follows through remains to be seen, but the groundwork has already been laid for either transformation.