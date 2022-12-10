RRR fame Jr. NTR's 30th film shooting schedule starts in February 2023 - READ on to know

A piece of exciting news for the ardent fandom of Jr. NTR is finally here. According to reports from a leading entertainment portal, there's an official confirmation that the RRR fame Jr. NTR's much-awaited thirtieth film, also known as NTR 30, it's filming will commence in February 2023.

After winning the hearts of audiences in the pan-Indian hit RRR, Jr. NTR is in the best phase of his life professionally. Jr. NTR is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. He is a name that needs no further introduction. Jr. NTR has proven his mettle as a versatile performer and nuanced star who has garnered a massive fan following over the years, which has gotten more amplified after the success of RRR on a pan-India level.

Jr. NTR has been ruling hearts of his ardent fans and audiences in the South for many years within his illustrious career. He has given stellar performances in Tollywood that have proven his diversity and range as an actor who can portray any unique character flawlessly. Some of his iconic and career-best performances have been in films like Simhadri, Rakhi, Yamadonga, Adhurs, Brindavanam, Baadshah, Temper, Naanaku Prematho, Janatha Garage, Jai Lava Kusa, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and RRR.

Ever since the megalomaniac success of RRR, the audiences and fans have been waiting to know more details on the upcoming film projects of Jr. NTR. Since that time, the actor officially confirmed his next two films. One being NTR 30 with Kortala Siva. Other, being NTR 31 with Prashanth Neel. But there was no further detail on the shooting schedule and dates when the filming starts for the above-mentioned films. According to recent reports by a leading bollywood entertainment portal, it is true that Jr. NTR would start the new year with a bang. Sources close to the development in their quote to the portal have confirmed. The Mahurat of NTR 30, would be happening by sometime in mid-January.

Opening up about the fact that Jr. NTR has become really careful in the type of films he wants to do following RRR's global fame, a source in his quote to the portal said, "NTR has been very cautious with what he wants to do following the global fame that RRR has got him. He has been working closely with Kortala Siva on the script of NTR 30 and is finally satisfied with the output of the final draft. The film Mahurat, is expected to take place in Hyderabad by Mid-January, and the full-fledged shoot will start from February 2023."

Giving some exciting details on the type of film NTR 30 would be, the source added, "NTR 30 is not just high on action, but also has shades of emotions. After RRR success, the team has been very particular on the treatment to the story, and are confident to pull off their vision." It hints that NTR 30 is going to be an actioner and multi-layered film, which would also have various shades of emotions as well. The film would have a massive scale as far as the action quotient is concerned. It will be a big-budget action drama film which can be a total family entertainer enjoyed with the entire family in theatres.

NTR 30, will be shot extensively for at least five to six months. The film can get a late 2023 or an early 2024 release date in India according to its shooting schedule and wrap-up. Currently, the film's pre-production work is still going on rigorously. The entire team and makers would start their work of set creation after their Mahurat ceremony in mid-January. After NTR 30 would get wrapped up with Kortala Siva, Jr. NTR would commence filming for Prashanth Neel's next film.

NTR Jr's forthcoming projects also include NTR 31 with the 'KGF' fame noted filmmaker Prashanth Neel. Giving a small tease to fans about what this film could be about, the source added, "Get ready to witness the intense side of Jr. NTR."