Allu Arjun to commence filming for Pushpa: The Rule from December 12 - READ ON

As the Pushpa craze still continues to become a global rage and is an unstoppable force, spicy news for the avid fans of South industry superstar Allu Arjun is finally here. The 'Pushpa: The Rise' fame star will begin shooting for Pushpa: The Rule from December 12.

Exciting news for the die-hard fans of Allu Arjun fandom is finally here. After the unprecedented success of Pushpa: The Rise, not just in our country India but also globally, which has created several new benchmarks and milestones.

ALSO READ: Trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey to be revealed on December 15 - READ on to know

The audiences and fans waiting for more updates on the sequel of the pan-Indian hit film, can finally feel happy. According to recent reports, Allu Arjun will commence filming for Pushpa: The Rule on December 12. The complete shooting schedule for the film starts extensively on December 12, 2022. The action-drama and family entertainer film stars Allu Arjun and stunning South diva Rashmika Mandanna in leading roles. The film revolves around the concept of red sandalwood smuggling, and will be directed by Sukumar.

According to a leading entertainment portal, Allu Arjun has come back from Russia. The star would commence shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule,' from December 12. A source involved in the recent development within his quote to the leading entertainment portal said, "AA returned to India at midnight after promoting Pushpa: The Rise in Russia. There's no break for him as he begins prep up from today."

Furthermore, even an insider in his quote to the portal revealed, "Bunny is literally living the suitcase life, as he runs back and forth to fulfill his work commitments. He is having a very jam-packed schedule for the next 15 days."

The complete shooting schedule of the highly-awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule will start in Hyderabad on December 12, 2022. For those who are unaware, the makers and team have done some look test shoots with Allu Arjun in the last month. A few glimpses of the same will be dropped on social media by the makers on the first anniversary of Pushpa: The Rule, i.e. December 17, 2022.

ALSO READ: Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph won big at the Asian Academy awards

Also, Pushpa: The Rule would be hitting the screens, not before 2024. Sukumar, the director of the film, is taking his own time. He wants to raise the bar of excellence set by Pushpa: The Rise.