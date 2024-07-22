Times when Nikki Tamboli showed off her SEXY body that took the internet by storm

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss and Katron Ke Khiladi contestant Nikki Tamboli often takes to her Instagram to share her hot pictures.

    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Before entering the entertainment industry, Nikki Tamboli participated in beauty pageants. She won titles like Miss South India and Miss Karnataka. Nikki Tamboli began her career as a model and made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the movie "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" in 2019.

    While participating in "Bigg Boss 14," Nikki Tamboli gained attention for her outspoken nature and confident demeanor. She developed a significant fan following during her stint on the show. Apart from films and television, Nikki Tamboli has been featured in several music videos, including popular ones like "Kalla Reh Jayenga" and "Birthday Pawri."

    Nikki Tamboli is known for her dedication to fitness and often shares workout routines and fitness tips with her followers on social media. She has a deep love for animals and actively supports animal welfare causes. Nikki Tamboli often advocates for animal rights and encourages her fans to adopt pets.

    Nikki Tamboli is fluent in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, which has helped her establish a presence in both the Telugu and Tamil film industries. Apart from her acting career, Nikki Tamboli is quite active on social media platforms like Instagram, where she engages with her fans through updates about her life, fashion, and fitness.

    Known for her stylish appearances, Nikki Tamboli has been featured in various fashion magazines and events, showcasing her sense of style and trendsetting choices in clothing and accessories. These additional facts highlight Nikki Tamboli's versatility, influence, and passion for different aspects of the entertainment industry and beyond.

