Box Office Report: Laal Singh Chaddha takes over Raksha Bandhan? Here’s how Sita Ramam did on Thursday

    Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan have become the biggest competitors at the box office this week. Both the films hit the cinema halls on Thursday and their opening day collections are finally out.

    After a very long time, the box office has witnessed a massive clash with two films, starring the A-listers of the Hindi Cinema, hit the theatres on Thursday. Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’, both went for a long-weekend release on the occasion of Rakhi. While Aamir returned to the screens after four years, Akshay’s had his third theatrical release this year. The release of these two films has caused a decline in the collections of last week’s releases – ‘Sita Ramam’ and ‘Bimbisara’. Check out how the films were collected on Thursday at the ticket window.

    Lal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan has returned to the big screen after four years with 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. The film is an official Indian remake of the 1994’s Hollywood film 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. Aamir's film was facing opposition from the very beginning, so after the advance booking, it was expected that the opening of the film would be good. The film has defeated 'Raksha Bandhan' in terms of its collections. According to the initial figures, the film made on a  budget of Rs 180 crores, collected 12 crores on the first day.

    Raksha Bandhan: After giving two big flops this year, Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' was expected to perform better than his previous films. However, despite a festive release, that too being a family entertainer, ‘Raksha Bandhan’ could not surpass Laal Singh Chaddha’s collection. According to preliminary figures, the film collected Rs 9 crore at the domestic box office on the first day.

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna's pan-India film Sita Ramam was getting a good response from the audience. The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. According to preliminary figures, 'Sita Ramam' has done a business of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday. Now its total earnings have gone up to Rs 26.70 crore.

    Bimbisara: Nandamuri Kalyan Ram's 'Bimbisara' is giving competition to 'Sita Ramam'. The film was released only in the Telugu language and has earned more than 'Sita Ramam'. The film has earned Rs 32.10 crore so far.

    Ek Villain Returns: Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Ek Villain Returns', which had the advantage of not releasing any Bollywood film last week, may now face a loss after the release of 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It has been two weeks since the release of the film and it has just crossed the Rs 40 crore mark.

