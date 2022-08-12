Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday today (August 11). The young actor of Bollywood may have been barely a few movies old but has an impressive net worth of Rs 30 crore, reportedly. At this young age, Sara has become one of the most famous actors in Bollywood.

Bollywood actor and star kid Sara Ali Khan has turned a year old today. The eldest child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara turned 27 years old on August 11. As she celebrates her birthday today, here is everything that her fans must know about her – from her net worth, assets and properties to education, personal life and more. Continue reading to check out the details.

Sara Ali Khan's personal life: Sara was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on August 12, 1995. She is the eldest among the four children of Saif that he has from his two marriages. Sara entered the Hindi film industry in the year 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. However, Sara’s actual debut film was to be Rohit Shetty’s ‘ Simmba’, featuring Ranveer Singh. Sara is the only daughter of Saif, and the elder sister of Ibrahim Alia Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Sala Ali Khan's net worth, salary and income: With a handful of movies done so far, Sara already has a net worth of $4 million, reportedly. This roughly converts to Rs 30 crore. Sara’s monthly income and salary are said to be over Rs 50 lakh whereas her yearly salary and income are over Rs 6 crore. The major source of her income comes through movies followed by advertisements and brand endorsements.

Sara Ali Khan's movies: Since the year 2018, Sara has done at least five films. These include Kedarnath followed by Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. With only five movies old, Sara has worked with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

