Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sara Ali Khan Birthday: At 27, Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has a net worth of Rs 30 cr

    First Published Aug 12, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Sara Ali Khan is celebrating her 27th birthday today (August 11). The young actor of Bollywood may have been barely a few movies old but has an impressive net worth of Rs 30 crore, reportedly. At this young age, Sara has become one of the most famous actors in Bollywood.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Bollywood actor and star kid Sara Ali Khan has turned a year old today. The eldest child of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara turned 27 years old on August 11. As she celebrates her birthday today, here is everything that her fans must know about her – from her net worth, assets and properties to education, personal life and more. Continue reading to check out the details.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan's personal life: Sara was born to Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh on August 12, 1995. She is the eldest among the four children of Saif that he has from his two marriages. Sara entered the Hindi film industry in the year 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor’s film ‘Kedarnath’, which starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. However, Sara’s actual debut film was to be Rohit Shetty’s ‘ Simmba’, featuring Ranveer Singh. Sara is the only daughter of Saif, and the elder sister of Ibrahim Alia Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sala Ali Khan's net worth, salary and income: With a handful of movies done so far, Sara already has a net worth of $4 million, reportedly. This roughly converts to Rs 30 crore. Sara’s monthly income and salary are said to be over Rs 50 lakh whereas her yearly salary and income are over Rs 6 crore. The major source of her income comes through movies followed by advertisements and brand endorsements.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan's movies: Since the year 2018, Sara has done at least five films. These include Kedarnath followed by Simmba, Love Aaj Kal 2, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. With only five movies old, Sara has worked with actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan's relationships: This young actor of Bollywood has reportedly dated actor Kartik Aaryan. Even before marking her Bollywood debut, she attended Karan Johar's show ‘Koffee With Karan’, where she had said that she would want to date Kartik. Later, the two were also seen together in Love Aaj Kal 2. However, theirs was a short-lived relationship.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    Comedian actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack drb

    Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava on ventilator following heart attack

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022' drb

    Raksha Bandhan Twitter review: Akshay Kumar gets 4th time lucky; audience calls it 'best movie of 2022'

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan movie as surprisingly good remake drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Moviebuffs hail Aamir Khan’s movie as ‘surprisingly good remake’

    Advance booking Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race? drb

    Laal Singh Chaddha or Raksha Bandhan, who will win the box office race?

    Recent Stories

    Rishabh Pant deletes mera picha chhoro Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela viral interview-ayh

    Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 12 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 11, 2022: Awesome day for Virgo, Capricorn; Libra, Taurus be careful

    Numerology Prediction for August 12 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 12, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul included in squad after passing fitness test; to take over captaincy from Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022: KL Rahul included in squad after passing fitness test; to lead India

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1 - adt

    Income Taxpayers cannot join this govt scheme from October 1

    Recent Videos

    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    India@75: Vakkom Mohammed Abdul Khader, the Bhagat Singh of Kerala

    Video Icon