    Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan slams MC Stan for using foul language against Priyanka Chahar Choudhary - READ ON

    Recently, the former Bigg Boss Season 7 winner and Bollywood actress, Gauahar Khan has defended Udaariyaan fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary on Twitter and bashed MC Stan for bad language against the actress.

    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Bigg Boss 16 house witnessed various socially sensitive topics several times. Raising awareness, Bigg Boss has always intervened in between and slammed the contestants who went wrong in choosing their words. 

    While audiences have always loved the mix of arguments, controversies, quarrels, masala, love angles, love triangles, changing friendships, and so on inside the BB house. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 16, audiences and fans saw their stunning television diva Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and renowned rapper MC Stan arguing with each other due to differences in their point of views and opinion. In the argument, MC Stand loses his calm and says, "Tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna, shemdi".

    Even though the particular statement might not have caught fire inside the house. But, it has filled rage in the fans and neutral audiences of the show. Former Bigg Boss Season 7 winner and renowned actress Gauahar Khan has been an avid fan of the most loved, popular, and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16, since day one. The actress is always known for being bold, fearless, and straightforward in her tweets. She watches the entire episode often. Gauahar also points out the flaws of celebs inside the house by criticizing their behavior. She publically loves calling them out on social media for drifting towards the wrong path just to be seen on national television. Something similar happened here as well.

    Along with the fans, the former winner of Bigg Boss also showed her rage in her tweet, "We talk so much about respecting women in our country, n yet no man in the house has the courage to speak against someone who says, tu aurat hai tere se toh baat bhi nahi karna, shemDi is how a woman is getting spoken to … n that’s alright ???".

    For those unaware, Indian Rapper MC Stan has been slammed by netizens for using foul language when he said, Basti ki aunty for Archana Gautam. He repeated his behavior, but this time for Priyanka. It seems that the Indian Rapper truly needs to work on his foul language. 

    He has also been in talks about his reluctance to play the game and stay in the house. Recently, the host Salman Khan tried to reason with him and convinced him to rethink his decision of wanting to leave the BB house and play the game. It would be interesting to see if the host Salman Khan would talk about the statement or let it slide.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 2:20 PM IST
