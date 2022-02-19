'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

Ahead of The Kashmir Files’ release, Vikram Ranjan Agnihotri has deactivated his Twitter account. In an open letter, he reveals the reason behind doing so.

Vikram Ranjan Agnihotri has been frequent with sharing his two cents on the microblogging site, Twitter. The filmmaker has always been very active. However, he has now deactivated his Twitter, ahead of the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Vikram Ranjan Agnihotri claimed that he was receiving “vulgar and threatening messages” on Twitter, ahead of his highly-anticipated film, The Kashmir Files. He claimed that the threats that have been receiving have been to make him stop from releasing the film.

But, in an open letter that he shared on Instagram on Saturday, Vikram said that even though the threatening messages were “mentally challenging”, he will not bow down to them. He claimed that it all began since the time he started campaigning for The Kashmir Files on Twitter.

“My DM was filled with vulgar and threatening messages (by you know who). It’s not that I can’t handle such elements, but it seemed there were many Pakistani & Chinese bots. However tough you may be, it’s mentally testing to be surrounded by such intense hate and threats for your family,” Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in his statement.

Claiming that The Kashmir Files is “an attempt to expose inhuman terrorism that has destroyed” Kashmir, he further wrote: “Making an honest film on the pain and sufferings of our Kashmiri brothers & sisters? Is that why they are rattled that the truth may come out?”

You can read his full statement here:

The Kashmir Files is based on the atrocities meted out to Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film features video interviews with the first-generation victims of the exodus. The film has been written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. Actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty. Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar and Chinmay Mandlekar will be seen in important roles. The film is expected to release on March 11.