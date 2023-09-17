‘Thank You For Coming’: Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and more at 48th TIFF
At the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, 'Thank You For Coming' made its grand gala debut. The performers, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila, got an incredible reception and a standing ovation for their performance.
'Thank You For Coming' delves into female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. The movie was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.
Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.
(L-R) Kusha Kapila, Ekta Kapoor, Shehnaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Karan Boolani attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario.
Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ektaa R Kapoor attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Kusha Kapila and Karan Boolani attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are having a gala time at the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
Shibani Bedi attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
Shehnaz Gill looks perfect in a Gold gown as she attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.
In a white dress, Dolly Singh attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
Kusha Kapila attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
(L-R) Shehnaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.
Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.