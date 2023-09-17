Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Thank You For Coming’: Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila and more at 48th TIFF

    First Published Sep 17, 2023, 9:04 AM IST

    At the 48th Toronto International Film Festival, 'Thank You For Coming' made its grand gala debut. The performers, including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila, got an incredible reception and a standing ovation for their performance.

    article_image1

    Getty Photos

    'Thank You For Coming' delves into female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. The movie was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.
     

    article_image2

    Getty Photos

    Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023. 

    article_image3

    Getty Photos

    (L-R) Kusha Kapila, Ekta Kapoor, Shehnaz Gill, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi and Karan Boolani attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 15, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. 

    article_image4

    Getty Photos

    Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Ektaa R Kapoor attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

    article_image5

    Getty Photos

    Shibani Bedi and Kusha Kapila attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

    article_image6

    Getty Photos

    Kusha Kapila and Karan Boolani attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

    article_image7

    Getty Photos

    Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar are having a gala time at the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

    article_image8

    Getty Photos

    Shibani Bedi attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

    article_image9

    Getty Photos

    Shehnaz Gill looks perfect in a Gold gown as she attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. 

    article_image10

    Getty Photos

    In a white dress, Dolly Singh attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

    article_image11

    Getty Photos

    Kusha Kapila attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

    article_image12

    Getty Photos

    (L-R) Shehnaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh attend the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall.

    article_image13

    Getty Photos

    Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar attends the "Thank You For Coming" premiere during the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger vs Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after Karan Arjun shooting to begin in March 2023 RBA

    Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after 'Karan Arjun'; shooting to begin in March 2023

    Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video vma

    Bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra lashes out furiously at paps for taking her video

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan vma

    Jawan: Atlee recalls conversation with Thalapathy Vijay before signing Shah Rukh Khan

    Jawan Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore' ATG

    Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts to Karan Johar's comment on her role as 'Aishwarya Rathore'

    Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH] ATG

    Jawan song 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' extended version OUT: Shah Rukh Khan in seen in two looks [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to raise national flag at new Parliament today

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar to raise national flag at new Parliament today

    Tiger vs Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after Karan Arjun shooting to begin in March 2023 RBA

    Tiger vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to reunite after 'Karan Arjun'; shooting to begin in March 2023

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on Opposition to Sanatan

    Free speech cannot be hate speech: Madras HC on plea against college seeking views on 'Opposition to Sanatan'

    Kerala News live 17 september 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Heavy rain to lash Kerala today; Yellow alert in 4 districts

    On PM Modi's 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your 'Seva Bhaav'

    On PM Modi’s 73rd birthday, go to NaMo app to share your ‘Seva Bhaav’

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks WATCH AJR

    PM Modi to marks 73rd birthday with inauguration of 'YashoBhoomi'; here's how it looks | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter WATCH AJR

    Drone footage reveals precision strikes on terrorists' hideout in Anantnag encounter | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlight? You decide

    Alien UFO over Chennai's Tambaram or flashlights? WATCH and decide

    Video Icon
    Bihar School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities WATCH AJR

    Bihar: School girls trash officer's car in protest over lack of facilities | WATCH

    Video Icon
    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon