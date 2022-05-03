Tanushree Dutta ‘prayed for no broken bones’ after ‘freak accident’; sustains stitches

Tanushree Dutta’s car met with an accident on her way to Mahaakal col after the brakes failed, resulting in the actor receiving stitches and bruises.

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

Tanushree Dutta was travelling from Indore to Ujjain on Monday when the car she was travelling in, met with a ‘freak’ accident. She was here to seek the blessing of Lord Mahakaal, and thus was visiting the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. However, her drive from Indore to Ujjain turned into a ‘freak accident’ after her car’s brake failed. The actor took to Instagram to inform about her accident, and also shared images of herself from the temple premises. Among those pictures, she also shared a photograph of her badly bruised leg.

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

Describing it as a "brake fail crash", Tanushree Dutta wrote on her Instagram post: "Today was an adventurous day!! But finally did make it to Mahakaal darshan..Freak accident on my way to temple...brake fail crash.. . Got away with just a few stitches...Jai Shree Mahakaal!"

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

The 36-year-old actor went to write about the accident and her faith is the almighty that saved her from any mishap. In a long post that starts with “My faith is not blind”, Tanushree Dutta wrote on her Instagram story: “..Even in that dreadful moment what is in future, still a voice in my heart spoke to me and said that I will be fine.. I prayed for no broken bones…so no broken bones.”

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

She further went on to mention that the thud of the accident was heard by "people on the second floor heard the crash" but no broken bones," adding that she is fine now.

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

Tanushree Dutta’s posts did not only speak of her faith but also displayed the positive attitude she has towards life. “And I believe nothing bad can happen on Sunday & Mondays.. so if something happened it probably is good for me in some unfathomable way.. something great is about to manifest,” the actor wrote while adding that she is “excited for tomorrow”.

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

And amidst this, the actor also wrote about her ‘fat gain’ and body positivity. Saying that the “heavy fat layer” on her legs saved her from breaking any bones, Tanushree Dutta said that being fat has its own benefits apart from looking cute.

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram

She continued her hilarious post with: “Hey Orabhu!! Ab toh bala tal gayee.. can I pls come bk to my supermodel shape ki golgappa devi ropp hi continue karu?”

Image: Tanushree Dutta/Instagram