Pilots' body slams Ajay Devgn's 'Runway 34' over 'unrealistic portrayal'

The Federation of Indian Pilots has slammed the makers of Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgan starrer 'Runway 34' and accused them of unrealistically portraying the profession of airline pilots.

The FIP, in a statement, said that 'it (the film) may create apprehensions in the minds of nervous fliers.'

The FIP further said, 'While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who perform thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare.'

The pilots' body said that there are over 8000 pilots in India who have the highest possible standards of training and that these standards are borne out every day, as 'pilots are entrusted with the lives of millions of passengers and expensive equipment around the world'.

Reiterating that the aviation industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse, the FIP said that 'pilots are committed to abiding by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large'.

The film, which was released on April 29, depicts the story of a pilot and how he makes his flight land amidst intense fog, risking the lives of passengers on board.

As per the media reports, the film was made on the basis of a true incident.

On August 18, 2015, a Jet Airways flight from Doha to Kochi had narrowly escaped crashing while landing at the Cochin International Airport.

Besides being in the lead role, Ajay Devgan is also the director and producer of the movie. Stars like Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Angira Dhar and Aakanksha Singh, are also part of the film.

Since its release, the film has received great reviews but has been overshadowed massively by KGF Chapter 2 which has been setting the box office on fire despite being released three weeks ago.