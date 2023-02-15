Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs

YRF has shared the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan song from Pathaan, where Shah Rukh Khan reveals he was shy to show his abs in front of the camera.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has already become one of the biggest blockbusters in the industry. Now the makers of the film have shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

In the video, we can see that SRK and Deepika are relentlessly busy rehearsing for the song. In the clip, Shah Rukh reveals that he was timid to open his shirt and show his abs.

In the video, Shah Rukh opened up on how he felt that there was a "conspiracy" to get him to show his abs, as he was stubborn about not to go shirtless. Shah Rukh said, "I think that it was already planned. Slowly, slowly, they all will start opening my buttons. I've never done my signature step with abs. So, yes, a lot of takes and tricks."

Director Siddharth Anand elucidating more on the same has said, "He is so much shy to a point. He does not want to open the button of his shirt. Having the body like that, you have to tear it and show that to the world. We had to coax him to do that."

The next few moments show Siddharth Anand saying in front of Shah Rukh, "Meri kasam kha ke bolo gaane mein nahi he..."(Promise me this won't be in the song.)

Siddharth also jokingly calls Bosco a fool. Then the filmmaker says that Shah Rukh's body is ready. Shah Rukh says ‘pizza khila raha tha tu mujhe kal' to Siddharth. Bosco sweetly requests Shah Rukh to show his abs in the scene, to which Shah Rukh finally complies.

