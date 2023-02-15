After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details

After Aditya Chopra made a detailed appearance in the critically acclaimed Netflix documentary The Romantics, Karan Johar penned a note. Here is what he said about his best friend.

The much-awaited Netflix docu-series The Romantics, which is a tribute to the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF, and its cultural impact on India and Indians for the past 50 years, was released yesterday to huge acclaim.

Filmmaker Karan Johar penned an adorable note post watching the Netflix documentary, The Romantics. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan gave a shoutout to producer Aditya Chopra saying that his best friend has a face and how articulate is it.

Karan also teased Aditya by asking if he can have permission to post all the photos that they both have shared over decades, that the latter has threatened never speaking to him if he puts them out on social media.

Elaborating more details on the same, Karan said, "And my Best friend has a face and how beautifully articulate was he. Adi, does that mean I can post all the images we have shared over decades that you have threatened never speaking to me if I put out ???."

Karan adds, "I realised the purity, the innocence, and the conviction we all collectively had, is so lost today for most of us. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance. He is a connoisseur of chiffon, music, and beauty, a maestro of musicals. He was also a pillar of belief and conviction. Is there any conviction left today?."

Applauding the late iconic legend Yash Chopra, Karan added this bit. He said, "We are so burdened by media commentary. Box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times), but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish. The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt. It makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking."

