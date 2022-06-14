Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan were in love? Here's what late actor friend Samuel Haokip said

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Samuel Haokip said that the late actor and Sara Ali Khan, who appear in the film Kedarnath, were in love and split up owing to pressure from the Bollywood mafia.

Samuel Haokip, a friend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, once took to Instagram to expose some stunning truths about SSR. Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly in love during the Kedarnath promotions, according to Samuel Haokip's social media post.



On June 14, 2020, Rajput was discovered dead in his Bandra home. Despite reports that the actor committed suicide, no suicide note was discovered.



Samuel Haokip's social media post on Rajput's love life has gotten a lot of attention. Rajput used to tell Samuel everything about his life, including his affections for Sara Ali Khan, according to Samuel. He also stated that Sara was the one who ended the relationship.



Taking to Instagram, Samuel Haokip wrote, "I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions Sushnat and Sara were totally in love. They were inseparable. so pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships. Sara along with Sushant had genuine respect for everyone in Sushant's life be it family, friends and staff. I wonder whether Sara's decision to break up with Sushant right after Sonchiraiyaa's box office performance was due to any pressure by the Bollywood Mafia (sic)".