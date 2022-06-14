Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant

    On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was discovered dead in his Bandra residence.

    Sushant Singh Rajput 2nd Death Anniversary: Emotional fans pay tribute, trend 2 Years of Injustice to Sushant RBA
    Bangalore, First Published Jun 14, 2022, 10:38 AM IST

    On the second anniversary of his death, admirers of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have crowded social media to pay respect to the adored hero. Sushant's multifaceted career came to an end in 2020 when the actor was discovered dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. 

    He was 34 years old at the time. The death was ruled a suicide by Mumbai Police. The CBI is looking into Sushant's killing, while the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Board (NCB) are looking into money laundering and drug-related aspects of the case.

    Fans are mourning and demanding "justice" for Sushant Singh Rajput on the second anniversary of his death, with hashtags like "2 Years Of Injustice To Sushant," "CBI Fast Track SSR Case," and "Support Sushant Singh Rajput."

    With Ekta Kapoor's programme Pavitra Rishta, the actor began his career on television and became a household name. With Kai Po Che, he made his Bollywood debut (2013). Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Kedarnath (2018), and Chhichhore are among the actor's other films (2019). Dil Bechara (2020), his final film, was published on an OTT platform nearly a month after his death.

    Sushant Singh Rajput is a social media sensation, with teary-eyed devotees showering him with affection. The actor had been a fan favourite throughout his brief seven-year career, and on the second anniversary of his death, netizens filled social media with photos, paintings, and videos of the late actor, as well as demanding justice in his death case. “We promise we will never let you down Sushant , we will never leave you you no matter what happen in future,” wrote a user. 

     

    Sushant made his feature debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, after becoming a prominent face on Indian television thanks to the blockbuster serial opera Pavitra Rishta. The two became friends and reunited for the 2018 film Kedarnath. Sushant most recently appeared in Mukesh Chhabra's film Dil Bechara.

