Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Easter Sunday. This was Jacqueline's first public appearance since her mother's passing.

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on Sunday. She was accompanied by Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk. Pictures of Jacqueline and Maye's visit to Siddhivinayak on Easter Sunday have gone viral. In these pictures, Jacqueline can be seen wearing a golden suit with her head covered by a dupatta. Maye Musk was seen in a yellow suit. Both were seen worshipping Lord Ganesha at the Siddhivinayak Temple and receiving blessings from the priest.

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Her Siddhivinayak Temple Experience

Jacqueline Fernandez, a Christian, usually celebrates Easter in church. However, this year, she broke tradition and visited Siddhivinayak. In an interview, Jacqueline shared her experience of the visit. She said, "It was a wonderful experience to visit the temple and seek blessings with my dear friend Maye Musk, who is in India to launch her book. Maye's book is a symbol of a woman's resilience. It has taught me a lot, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn't define my dreams and goals."

What is Elon Musk's Mother Doing in Mumbai?

As Jacqueline Fernandez mentioned in her statement, Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, is in India to launch her book, 'A Woman Makes a Plan'. Maye Musk is launching the Hindi edition of this book in India.

Jacqueline Fernandez's First Public Appearance Since Her Mother's Passing

Jacqueline Fernandez lost her mother, Kim Fernandez, on the 6th of this month. She was in the ICU for about 13 days. She was admitted to the hospital on March 24th and passed away on April 6th. Kim Fernandez lived in Manama, Bahrain. In 2022, she also faced similar health issues and was hospitalized in Bahrain. This visit to Siddhivinayak marked Jacqueline's first public appearance since her mother's demise.