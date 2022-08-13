Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

    First Published Aug 13, 2022, 9:17 AM IST

    Did you know that Sridevi used to charge a lot more than her male co-stars for a film? Here are some interesting things about Hindi cinema’s ‘first lady superstar’, on the occasion of her birthday anniversary today, August 13.

    Image: Getty Images

    Veteran actress Sridevi may not be with us today, but she is still alive in the hearts of her fans. Sridevi was not only known for her acting, but people were also crazy about her beauty. Even today, when any of her films are aired on television, all the old memories are refreshed in the minds of the people. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was the first female superstar of Bollywood. However, she left us alone with nothing but her sweet memories; Sridevi died at the age of 55, on February 24, 2018. Having worked in more than 300 films in Hindi cinema, Sridevi gave many super hit films. Here are some interesting facts that her fans must know about her.

    Image: Getty Images

    Sridevi used to charge more fees for films than male actors: The film industry has largely been dominated by male actors. Even today, most films are made keeping male actors in the centre. And this was a little more prevalent in the 1980s. But, at that time Sridevi had made a mark with her acting. The audience used to run to the theatres to watch her films. And thus, she was given the title of ‘first female superstar’ of Hindi cinema, purely based on her acting. This was the reason why even in that era, Sridevi used to charge more than any male actor. According to the reports, Sridevi charged more than Rishi Kapoor for the film Nagina.

    ALSO READ: India@75: Shershaah to Swades, 5 films to watch this Independence Day

    Image: Getty Images

    She was also a well-known name in South Cinema: Sridevi made her debut in South films and gained massive popularity there too. She carved a niche for herself with films such as Vayathinilaye, Mandru Mudichu, Sigappu Rojkal, Kalyanaraman, Joni, and Meendum Kokila.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

    Image: Getty Images

    Sridevi underwent plastic surgery: During the day, it was reported that Sridevi has underwent plastic surgery for her lips. Whether her fans liked it or not, her stardom continued to remain the same throughout her career.

    Image: Getty Images

    She returned to the screen after several years: Sridevi was known as a commercial heroine in Hindi cinema. Some of her most famous films were Naagin, Chaalbaaz, Chandini, Sita-Geeta, Judaai, Khuda Gawah, Nagina and Mr India, among many others. After a long gap of 15 years, she made a spectacular comeback in the year 2013 with the film 'English Vinglish'. After this, in the year 2018 in the film 'Mom', Sridevi played the positive role of stepmother. And once again, Sridevi proved that her charm had never died or even reduced despite staying away from the screens for so many years.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss drb

    5 sexy videos of Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla that her fans must not miss

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help RBA

    Raju Srivastava health update: Actor's health improves, PM Modi dials his wife and offers help

    Koffee With Karan 7 Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90 per cent of her clothes drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Did you know Sonam Kapoor borrows 90% of her clothes?

    Kiara Advani Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date Here is what the rumoured couple is planning drb

    Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra to go on a date? Here’s what the rumoured couple is planning

    Shah Rukh Khan to be Vanar Astra in Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Leaked video claims so drb

    Shah Rukh Khan to be ‘Vanar Astra’ in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra? Leaked video claims so

    Recent Stories

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York Know his controversial works net worth other details gcw

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Know his controversial works, net worth, other details

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    Remember and Never Forget: Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, 20 JAT

    astrology Daily Horoscope for August 13 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for August 13, 2022: Focus on career Aries, Cancer; good day for Virgo, Pisces

    Numerology Prediction for August 13 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for August 13, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Authors, celebrities and well-wishers condemn 'barbaric' incident snt

    Salman Rushdie stabbed in New York: Authors, celebrities and well-wishers condemn barbaric incident

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Perungamanallur, the Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    India@75: Perungamanallur, Jallianwala Bagh of the South

    Video Icon
    Raksha Bandhan 2022 Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar drb

    Raksha Bandhan 2022: Over 1.25 lakh laddus offered to Mahakaleshar

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    PM Modi's special Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    India@75: Jammu and Kashmir, the conflicts within

    Video Icon
    Watch Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

    Strong current sweeps away car with passengers in Indore

    Video Icon