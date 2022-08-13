Sridevi birth anniversary: Some interesting things fans must know about her

Did you know that Sridevi used to charge a lot more than her male co-stars for a film? Here are some interesting things about Hindi cinema’s ‘first lady superstar’, on the occasion of her birthday anniversary today, August 13.

Veteran actress Sridevi may not be with us today, but she is still alive in the hearts of her fans. Sridevi was not only known for her acting, but people were also crazy about her beauty. Even today, when any of her films are aired on television, all the old memories are refreshed in the minds of the people. Born on August 13, 1963, Sridevi was the first female superstar of Bollywood. However, she left us alone with nothing but her sweet memories; Sridevi died at the age of 55, on February 24, 2018. Having worked in more than 300 films in Hindi cinema, Sridevi gave many super hit films. Here are some interesting facts that her fans must know about her.

Sridevi used to charge more fees for films than male actors: The film industry has largely been dominated by male actors. Even today, most films are made keeping male actors in the centre. And this was a little more prevalent in the 1980s. But, at that time Sridevi had made a mark with her acting. The audience used to run to the theatres to watch her films. And thus, she was given the title of 'first female superstar' of Hindi cinema, purely based on her acting. This was the reason why even in that era, Sridevi used to charge more than any male actor. According to the reports, Sridevi charged more than Rishi Kapoor for the film Nagina.

She was also a well-known name in South Cinema: Sridevi made her debut in South films and gained massive popularity there too. She carved a niche for herself with films such as Vayathinilaye, Mandru Mudichu, Sigappu Rojkal, Kalyanaraman, Joni, and Meendum Kokila.

Sridevi underwent plastic surgery: During the day, it was reported that Sridevi has underwent plastic surgery for her lips. Whether her fans liked it or not, her stardom continued to remain the same throughout her career.

