    Koffee With Karan 7: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor to be a part of Karan Johar's show?

    First Published May 11, 2022, 12:59 PM IST

    Names of Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor as one of the guest couple on Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ have started doing rounds on social media.

    Image: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora/Instagram

    Karan Johar’s famous celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan’ is making a comeback to the screens, but not on television, instead of OTT. The show is returning with its seventh season and high bets are already being placed for the upcoming season. Recently, there were reports that claimed Kannada actor KGF: Chapter 2 star Yash will be seen on the couch as a guest for one of the episodes. And now, there are reports about other guests who have reportedly been confirmed to arrive on the show. It is none other than a hot couple of town, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

    Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    As per reports, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been approached by the makers of the show to appear on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan as celebrity guests. The couple made their relationship official last year, after which they have been indulging in some PDA, especially on the internet.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    Both Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have appeared on the show as guests previously, but separately, While Arjun came as a guest with his stepsister Janhvi Kapoor in the last season, Malaika was also seen o the couch a number of times.

    Image: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

    While reports of invitations being sent to the couple are going strong on social media and in the media neither Malaika Arora nor Arjun Kapoor has confirmed whether they will be a part of the show or not.

    Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram

    It is worth noting that Karan Johar had nearly given a minor heart attack to all the Koffee With Karan fans with the way he announced the return of the show. At first, he said that the show will no longer come back to the television, only to later reveal that it will however be returning but on the OTT platform.

